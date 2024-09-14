USU fans tailgate in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between No. 12 Utah and Utah State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

1st Quarter

Utah 0, Utah State 0

9:15 — Utah defensive back Smith Snowden intercepted a pass from USU quarterback Bryson Barnes to wideout Kyrese White in the end zone, ending a promising Aggie drive.

How to watch the game

The latest meeting between the Utes and the Aggies will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The game will be streamed on CBS Sports.com.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah vs. Utah State.