Just like the 2023 season, BYU sits at 3-0 heading into Big 12 action this year.

Cougar fans know how last year ended — the team went just 2-7 in league play and missed out on the postseason for the first time in six years.

After being picked to finish 13th in the Big 12 this season, expectations surrounding the BYU program going into 2024 were that the Cougars would be in a battle just to make the postseason.

According to ESPN Analytics, that is still the case after three weeks.

Here are the odds ESPN Analytics project for each of BYU’s final nine games, following the conclusion of the Cougars’ nonconference portion of the schedule.

Sept. 21, vs. Kansas State — Kansas State favored, with a 70% chance of winning

Sept. 28, at Baylor — Baylor favored, with a 60% chance of winning

Oct. 12, vs. Arizona — BYU favored, with a 60.3% chance of winning

Oct. 18, vs. Oklahoma State — Oklahoma State favored, with a 67.9% chance of winning

Oct. 26, at UCF — UCF favored, with a 82.6% chance of winning

Nov. 9, at Utah — Utah favored, with a 73.7% chance of winning

Nov. 16, vs. Kansas — Kansas favored, with a 50.7% chance of winning

Nov. 23, at Arizona State — Arizona State favored, with a 61.3% chance of winning

Nov. 30, vs. Houston — BYU favored, with a 69.5% chance of winning

By these numbers, the Cougars are favored in two games (Arizona and Houston) and slight underdogs in another (Kansas) — all three games will be played at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Keep in mind, these numbers change each week as the season progresses.

The three best chances for a win, per ESPN Analytics

Oct. 12 vs. Arizona

The Wildcats are coming off a humbling 31-7 loss to No. 13 Kansas State.

Arizona, which sits at 2-1 on the season, has a new coach in Brent Brennan and there have been stretches where the team has looked like it’s still building cohesiveness under its new head coach.

The Wildcats were projected to finish fifth in the Big 12 in their inaugural season in the league — the odds for BYU to earn a win over Arizona went in the Cougars’ favor after the Wildcats’ lopsided loss to Kansas State.

Nov. 16 vs. Kansas

So far, the Jayhawks are struggling to live up to the lofty expectations for the program heading into the year.

Kansas was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 media preseason poll and was one of the league favorites in ESPN’s Football Power Index.

The Jayhawks, though, have lost two straight, falling in close games to Illinois and UNLV, and are reeling as they head into conference play.

Kansas plays West Virginia this week in a matchup of 1-2 teams in desperate need of a victory.

Nov. 30 vs. Houston

Like the Jayhawks, Houston is 1-2 on the season.

Unlike Kansas, though, expectations weren’t high going into the season for Houston, which is playing under first-year coach Willie Fritz. Houston was picked to finish second-to-last in the league’s preseason media poll.

Houston beat Rice 33-7 last week after a close loss to Oklahoma and a blowout loss against UNLV, making it difficult to get a good read on them this early in the season.