New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks to the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

Following the chest injury he suffered last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Taysom Hill’s status for this weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles is still somewhat up in the air, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Friday, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Hill has been officially listed as questionable, although he has practiced the past two days, Terrell reported. Hill suffered the injury in the third quarter of the Saints’ blowout win over the Cowboys and went to the hospital, although he was able to fly home with the team.

“He’s great. He’ll be listed as questionable on the injury report and we’ll see how he does over the next couple of days,” Allen said Friday. “If he’s able to go, he’ll be out there, that’s for sure.”

So far this season, Hill has tallied eight rushes for 53 yards and has caught two passes for two yards. He has also played 14 snaps on special teams.

“He does so many different things for us,” Allen said. “It’s not like you just have one guy that goes in and does his role. It takes a bunch of guys to do his role. He’s obviously an important part of what we do.”