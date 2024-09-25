UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka runs with the ball in the first half against Kansas during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka announced late Tuesday he will not play any more games for the undefeated Rebels this season, citing “certain representations” not being honored by the school.

Sluka, who transferred to UNLV after four years at Holy Cross, said he would take a redshirt year. NCAA rules allow players to retain a year of eligibility if they play four or fewer games in a season.

“I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled,” he posted on X. “Despite discussions, it became clear these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program.

Sluka didn’t explain the reasons behind his decision but it is widely believed that it has something to do with college athletes’ ability to profit from name, image and likeness deals with companies or through third-party organizations called collectives.

Sluka’s father Bob Sluka, told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, that his son’s agents agreed to an NIL deal with UNLV in February, but never received payments despite requests and never asked for any adjustments to the original agreement.

“Former UNLV QB Matthew Sluka’s NIL representation, Marcus Cromartie of Equity Sports, told ESPN that Sluka was verbally promised a minimum of $100,000 from a UNLV assistant coach for transferring there. None of that money was paid, per Cormartie,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted. The only payment Sluka received was $3,000 for relocation to Las Vegas.

UNLV has not publicly responded to the reports.

Social media reaction

Sluka appears to be the first college football player to quit during the season over an NIL dispute.

Las Vegas Locally reposted Sluka’s statement on X, saying “UNLV Football quarterback Matt Sluka just quit on the team. Rumor has it he’s been offered more NIL money from another school. College football is in big trouble...”

Reaction on X to Sluka’s decision is mixed.

“You’re telling me the boosters couldn’t come up with the cash to pay the guy who is solely responsible for the 3-0 start? Anyone who watched the Kansas game and couldn’t see the value of Sluka is blind,” one wrote.

“College sports are becoming the land of entitled kids that have no respect for the team aspect of athletics. This is what everyone warned about regarding paying athletes. NIL should definitely have a place in college sports but certainly not to this extent,” wrote another.

A dual-threat quarterback, Sluka leads the Rebels in passing and rushing through three games the season, including six touchdown passes to one interception. At Holy Cross, he threw for 5,916 yards with 59 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while rushing for 3,583 yards. He was a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist, which recognizes the best offensive player at the FCS level.

Will UNLV join the Pac-12?

Sluka’s decision comes as UNLV waffles between leaving the Mountain West Conference for a revamped Pac-12. Five Mountain West schools — Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, have accepted invitations to join Pac-12 holdovers Washington State and Oregon State. The Pac-12 is still one school shy of the NCAA-mandated minimum for a conference.

“That uncertainty gave UNLV officials reason to rethink their decision to remain in a league that now might have to scramble to fill its ranks with lower-tier programs. It also left the school in a potential position of power. The Rebels are a brand name and play in a desirable market. Both the Mountain West and Pac-12 need teams, especially ones that will be valuable when it comes time to negotiate media rights deals,” Bill Adams wrote in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

UNLV was set to remain in the Mountain West after considering the Pac-12 on Monday, the Review-Journal reported. UNLV’s commitment to the league, however, was based on eight teams remaining in the conference.

Also, the Pac-12 is challenging the Mountain West in court over millions of dollars in “poaching penalties” that the Mountain West maintains it’s owed for losing the five schools.