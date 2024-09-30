Washington Spirit attacker Ashley Hatch (33) during the women’s soccer match against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Hatch previously played for Brigham Young University.

Ashley Hatch continues to climb the NWSL’s all-time scoring list.

On Friday, Hatch scored her 51st regular season National Women’s Soccer League goal, tying her with Megan Rapinoe for sixth all-time, according to the NWSL.

Hatch scored her 50th goal only two weeks ago, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here is the NWSL’s all-time scoring list:

Sam Kerr, 74 Lynn Williams, 67 Christine Sinclair, 64 Alex Morgan, 60 Jess McDonald, 54 Ashley Hatch, 51 Megan Rapinoe, 51

Signed with the Spirit through 2026 and a 2027 option, the top three of the list is well within reach for Hatch. Alex Morgan retired earlier this month, Christine Sinclair announced her retirement last week and Sam Kerr no longer plays in the NWSL.

Since Hatch made her NWSL debut in 2017, only Williams has scored more regular-season goals (52) than Hatch (51), according to OptaJack.

Viral Ashley Hatch interview

Hatch’s goal on Friday wasn’t your average goal.

Hatch stole the ball from an Angel City FC defender just outside the box before scoring. It was Hatch’s fifth goal of the season and third in three weeks.

Sports on Prime’s Kealia Ohai Watt, a former NWSL star from Draper, Utah, and Alta High school, interviewed Hatch after the game as well as Makenna Morris, who scored the game winner.

The interview went viral after Hatch concluded her portion of the interview.

“It was super important just to prove to ourselves that we can do it and we have a lot more to give, and so, I think the team did a really good job of showing that today,” Hatch said in her final postgame answer.

When Watt turned to Morris, Hatch slowly backed up and sidestepped her way out of the camera shot.

The moment got a lot of love on social media, and Hatch joined in on the fun, sharing the gif of Homer Simpson backing up into the bushes on X.

How social media reacted to Ashley Hatch’s steal and goal

In addition to the love for her postgame interview, Hatch received praise on social media for her 51st goal.