There is a lot on the line for Utah State on Saturday, in the Aggies’ Mountain West Conference opener against No. 21 Boise State.

Another loss would have USU 1-4 to start the year, leaving the team with little room for error going forward if it wants to become bowl eligible, let alone compete for the conference crown. Failing to get to a bowl game certainly wouldn’t be good for Nate Dreiling’s chances of getting the Utah State head coaching gig long term. He would be the first USU head coach since Gary Andersen — in his first stint in Logan — to fail to get to a bowl game in his first year leading the Aggies.

Another loss to Boise State would be the eighth straight for Utah State and the 21st in the last 22 meetings between the teams. It is worse than just a long run of losses, though. The Aggies have been completely uncompetitive in the series and have lost the last eight meetings by an average of 24 points. Considering the Aggies and Broncos are supposed to be conference equals, with both heading to the Pac-12 in a couple of years, continued ineptitude by USU against BSU is a bad look at best.

Job security and program prestige isn’t all that hangs in the balance in Boise this weekend, though. Utah State fans can thank Jalen Royals for that.

The senior wideout made a little bit of history a couple of weeks ago in USU’s loss at Temple. With a single touchdown reception — his second this season — he now has 17 TD receptions in his career, which has him tied for eighth all-time in school history in a career, with James Murphy (1978-80) and Pet Newman (1986-89).

Against Boise, he has a chance to leap up the record books even further.

Just ahead of Royals on the all-time list for touchdown receptions in an Aggie career currently is Ron’quavion Tarver, with 18.

Ahead of him are a notable pair of Aggie greats — Kevin Curtis and Ken Thompson, who are tied for the fifth most in USU history with 19.

Tied at No. 3 all-time are another pair of former USU pass catchers — Aaron Jones and Kevin Robinson, each with 21 total touchdowns.

If Utah State is going to be competitive with Boise State, it is going to need a standout outing from Royals. And it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility that he could have multiple touchdown catches Saturday. He had three games with multiple touchdown receptions last year after all and Boise State’s pass defense has proven fallible this year, ranking No. 109 in passing yards allowed this season and No. 110 in passing efficiency defense.

The all-time record for most touchdown receptions in Utah State history is 25, a record that belongs to Kendal Smith. Will Royals topple that record and become the most prolific touchdown scoring receiver in school history? A big game against Boise State wouldn’t hurt.

It isn’t just touchdown receptions where Royals has a chance to make program history this season, though. Here’s a look at other records within reach of Royals, records he can make ground on against Boise State:

Receptions

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals reaches back for the ball in the end zone while being interfered with by Georgia State cornerback Marlon McClendon, behind, in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Boise, Idaho. | Steve Conner

The Utah State program record holder for receptions in a career is Kevin Robinson with 178.

Royals currently has 96 receptions in his career and has averaged six receptions per game the last two seasons. Robinson’s record may be out of reach — at his current pace, without a bowl game this year, Royals would finish his career with 144 career receptions.

The top 10 in school history isn’t, though.

Terrell Vaughn, Aaron Jones and Pat Newman are tied for No. 9 all-time with 145 career receptions. Kevin Alexander holds down the No. 8 spot with 149, while Nakia Jenkins and Rod Moore come in at No. 6 and No. 7, with 155 and 153 career receptions, respectively.

It would be a stretch goal, but top 10 all-time is within reach for Royals, which would be especially impressive given he’s only caught passes for the Aggies in two seasons.

Receiving yardage

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals catches a touchdown pass as Fresno State defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton defends during game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP

Through 17 games played this year and last season, Royals has racked up 1360 receiving yards, averaging 80 yards per game.

The all-time leader at Utah State is Kendal Smith, who finished his career with nearly 3,000 (2,943) receiving yards.

Like the all-time receptions record, this one feels out of reach for Royals, but another top 10 placement isn’t.

No. 10 all-time in USU history is James Murphy with 2,132 yards in his career. Without a bowl game this season, Royals is currently on pace to finish his career with 2,000 yards. The Aggies have some light competition going forward this year, though, after a brutal opening that included games against USC and Utah, so it isn’t out of the question that Royals could sneak into the top 10 all-time.

Receiving average

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) catches a pass as James Madison safety DJ Barksdale (32) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Logan, Utah. | AP

Right now, Royals is averaging 14.2 yards per reception as an Aggie. An impressive mark, to be sure.

The record holders in program history have done better, though. No. 1 overall is Cotie McMahon, who averaged 18.7 yards per catch in his career (minimum 50 receptions). No. 10 on the list is Kevin Curtis, who averaged 16.2 yards per reception.

For Royals to make a run at the top 10 here, it would require him to be much more explosive than he has been this year — he is averaging 11.2 yards per catch — and even better than he was in 2023, when he averaged 15.2 yards per catch.

Of the career passing records at Utah State, this one feels the most out of reach for Royals. That is, unless his connection with quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Bryson Barnes improves to the point that he’s back to hauling in 70-plus yard receptions regularly, like he did frequently last year with Cooper Legas quarterbacking the Aggies.

How will Jalen Royals be viewed?

Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals (1) runs the ball upfield after a catch during a game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Logan, Utah. | Tyler Tate

Royals has already etched his name in the record books at Utah State. His historic 2023 campaign — with 15 touchdown receptions — never happened before at Utah State and is unlikely to be duplicated any time soon.

Considering his background — having played sparingly at Georgia Military College before transferring to USU — what Royals has accomplished at Utah State is nothing short of storybook and if, more likely when, he hears his name called during the 2025 NFL draft, it will cap of an extraordinary Aggie career.

Will he go down as the best wide receiver in program history? Where Royals finishes in the program’s career receiving records will go a long way to determine that. Right now, though, he is Utah State’s best pass catcher and they’ll need the best out of him the remainder of the season.