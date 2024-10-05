The Utah Hockey Club opens its inaugural season against the Los Angeles Kings in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sept. 23, 2024. Utah won 3-2 in overtime.

The end of the NHL’s preseason is finally here.

For their final preseason game, the Utah Hockey Club will host the Colorado Avalanche.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s game, which starts at 5 p.m. MDT.

Hispanic Heritage Night

Saturday’s game is Hispanic Heritage Night, and the Utah Hockey Club marketed it with a $30 special that included tickets and a kid’s hockey starter kit.

The offer sold out quickly.

UHC vs. Avalanche preview

The Utah Hockey Club and the Avalanche just played on Sunday in Denver — a 6-3 win for Utah HC.

Unlike in that previous game, both teams will likely ice nearly complete NHL rosters on Saturday in preparation for the regular season.

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar headline the Avalanche roster, though they are far from the only star players on the team. MacKinnon won both the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award last season, crowning him the league MVP and the most outstanding player, as voted by the players.

Makar is two years removed from his Norris Trophy win as the best league’s defenseman, but he has been a finalist in that category every season of his career other than his rookie year.

The Utah Hockey Club, on the other hand, is whittling its roster down, with another round of cuts being announced since the most recent game. Maveric Lamoureux, Maksymilian Szuber, Aku Räty, Milos Kelemen, Ben McCartney, Andrew Agozzino and Patrik Koch have all been assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL.

The biggest question now for Utah HC is whether Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Doan make the team. Both players have had excellent training camps, but there may not be room for them on the roster. That being said, injuries may open up a spot or two.

Alex Kerfoot, who the team says has a day-to-day injury, skated with the team on Friday for the first time since Sept. 28, but he left the ice halfway through practice. Similarly, Nick Schmaltz has only played one preseason game and has missed lots of practices. His injury was also labeled day-to-day.

Nick Bjugstad is not expected to be ready to start the season. He is considered week-to-week, though he has practiced with the team a few times this week.

If any of these injuries are more than the team is letting on, there may be room for Doan and Yamamoto. Yamamoto is currently on a professional tryout contract, but according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports, he and the team have begun contract talks.

Where to watch

The game will be streamed on Utah HC+. It will not be available on cable TV.

For those who have tickets to the game, remember that it’s at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, not the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.