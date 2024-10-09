Rhonda Maestas, of Tooele, tries on a hoodie before the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever regular season NHL game held against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

The on-ice component of the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural game — a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday — wasn’t the only success of the night. It also had astronomical success in sales.

A total of 16,020 seats were filled, including almost 5,000 with obstructed views. Merchandise and concession sales dwarfed previous Delta Center events.

According to the team’s public relations department, their merchandise sales doubled the previous record set for any single-night sporting event ever held at the Delta Center. Fans were very excited to get their hands on Utah HC merchandise — especially items that showed inaugural game logos, most of which sold out before the game was over.

The best-selling merchandise item, though, was the “Foreign Rider Solace Hood Sweater,” which made its debut at the game. It’s the one that team owner Ryan Smith wore during his press conference before the game.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Utah Hockey Club owners Ryan and Ashley Smith talk prior to a press conference at Delta Center plaza in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

As far as food and beverages go, the team was also successful. It sold more than 7,400 items from the new “Mountain Menu,” which features items for $2 and $3. Beer sales reached $120,000, which is more than they sold at any NBA or NHL game ever at the Delta Center.

When will the Utah Hockey Club have jerseys available for purchase?

Official Utah HC jerseys are not yet available to the public, but the club says it will be ready in November. Jerseys will be customizable at the arena with any name and number combination, including your own name and preferred number.

Pre-made jerseys will also be available with the following names: Lawson Crouse, Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller, Liam O’Brien, Logan Cooley and Barrett Hayton.

