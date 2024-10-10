The new UBS Arena sits empty before the first New York Islanders NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y.

ELMONT, N.Y. — After years of wondering where they would end up, this team finally has a permanent home.

Kind of like the Utah Hockey Club.

The Islanders spent decades playing out of Nassau Coliseum, which opened in 1972. It housed the franchise’s best moments, but it became clear in the 2000s that it was past its prime.

The two teams face off tonight in Utah HC’s first-ever regular season road game. Here’s what the NHL’s newest franchise can learn from the Islanders’ past arena drama.

Finding a permanent home

The Arizona Coyotes were evicted from Gila River Arena in 2021, forcing them into the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena, a college facility, for two seasons. After exploring every option, the league opted to force the sale of the team, which brought it to Utah.

The Delta Center isn’t perfect yet, but fans can take heart from the Islanders’ situation.

In 2015, the Islanders invaded the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. Just like the Delta Center, Barclays was built for basketball and came with obstructed views in certain sections.

The Islanders eventually moved into UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, in 2021, and they could not be happier.

“It absolutely blew me away,” Islanders star Mathew Barzal told reporters after the first game at the new rink. “The entire facility and the rink and how it’s set up is so high-end, I can’t even tell you how nice it is down here. We’re a pretty lucky group.”

The limited-view seats at the Delta Center are less than ideal, but team owner Ryan Smith has said that he plans to update the Delta Center with innovative bleacher technology that will allow the arena to accommodate both hockey and basketball at an optimal level.

Additionally, the proposed entertainment district around the Delta Center would give Utah HC a similar environment to teams like the Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite the team’s history of arena struggles, the Islanders’ situation shows that these issues are not permanent.

Which is louder: The Delta Center or UBS Arena?

Having played for both teams, current Utah defenseman Robert Bortuzzo may be the best authority on which arena is louder. His answer? The Delta Center — at least from the experience of opening night, a 5-2 win over Chicago.

“They were both humming, but Utah’s got that low roof,” he said. “So I think it was bumping some more noise off it.”

That’s not to take anything away from UBS Arena, though. Bortuzzo set up an overtime game-winning playoff goal there for the Islanders last year, so he experienced the arena’s maximum volume firsthand.

“Here in the playoffs, it got super loud,” he said. “You know how New York fans can be.”

“It’s a cool building,” he added. “Any time you get a building that’s five, six years old, they usually come out pretty impressive.”