The injury bug always comes around, but nobody expected it to hit the Utah Hockey Club this early.

Defenseman Sean Durzi is out for the “foreseeable future,” joining defenseman John Marino in that category. Durzi left Monday’s game early in the second period and did not return. He was later seen leaving the rink with his shoulder in a sling.

Forward Nick Bjugstad is also injured, but he has a much clearer timeline as to when he might return. Besides, Utah HC has no issues filling depth forward spots at the moment.

With two of Utah HC’s top three defensemen on injured reserve, its hot start to the season could begin to fizzle out. Defense was already the team’s biggest weakness, and now it’s even worse.

How can the Utah Hockey Club replace its injured defensemen?

General manager Bill Armstrong told KSL Sports on Tuesday that he’d utilize his young AHL defensemen, such as Patrik Koch and Maksymilian Szuber.

Both players seem to have bright futures, but if Armstrong really believes UHC can go far this year, he probably won’t want to rely on those guys long term.

During the summer, Armstrong brought in veteran defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. He has yet to play in the regular season, but is expected to play against Anaheim on Wednesday.

Utah HC could add a depth defenseman via free agency

If Durzi and Marino end up on the injured reserve for a few months, Armstrong might find value in signing another veteran to a one-year, two-way deal at league minimum money, just like he did with Bortuzzo.

When Durzi returns, Utah could place the extra defenseman on waivers in hopes that someone picks him up, but if not, it can send him to the minors.

There are several veteran free agent defensemen available, but three come to mind as good options for Utah HC: Mark Giordano, Marco Scandella and Kevin Shattenkirk.

These guys, who are all 34 or older, might be a little slower than Utah HC’s AHL defensemen, but they have a certain poise that only comes with experience.

Mark Giordano

Of all the defensemen on this list, Mark Giordano has played the most games. He’s also the only one that has won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman.

Leadership is an important trait in any locker room, and that’s baked into the pie with Giordano. He is one of three active players to have worn the captain’s “C” for two franchises: the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.

Giordano spent the last two and a half seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he spent the majority of last year as a mere depth option. He’s 41 years old — can you blame him for slowing down?

Marco Scandella

“Quietly consistent” is probably the best phrase to describe Marco Scandella’s 14-year NHL career. He has never been a bonafide first-pairing guy, but he has always been a reliable top-four option.

Armstrong acquired Scandella while he was an assistant general manager with the St. Louis Blues, though they were only together for a few months before Armstrong left to take over the Arizona Coyotes.

Kevin Shattenkirk

Unlike the others on this list, Kevin Shattenkirk played a somewhat major role on a playoff team last year. He averaged almost 16 minutes a game with the Boston Bruins and played a considerable amount on the power play.

Like most NHL general managers, Armstrong places high value on winning pedigree. Shattenkirk is the only player on this list who has won the Stanley Cup, which he did with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Shattenkirk played for the Blues from 2011-17, during which time Armstrong was the Blues’ director of amateur scouting. While their respective jobs would have rarely caused them to cross paths, Armstrong would definitely have a good understanding of Shattenkirk’s character, which is often important in depth signings like these.

Other options

The waiver wire always has lots of good pickings at this time of year. If Utah HC management sees someone it likes, it might do well to swoop him up as a temporary fix.

They could also acquire a defenseman in a trade. If this happens, it likely won’t be a depth guy that they’re acquiring, but rather another top-four defenseman like Durzi and Marino.

And, of course, if Koch or another young defenseman plays well enough, Armstrong will be perfectly content to keep him in the lineup.