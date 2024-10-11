Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Nick Foligno (17) pose as Utah Hockey Club co-owner Ashley Smith drops the ceremonial first puck and her husband and co-owner Ryan Smith watches, ahead of Utah Hockey Club's inaugural game and season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

The first Utah Hockey Club game at the Delta Center on Tuesday felt more like a party than an athletic event, and the hockey stars on the ice weren’t the only guests of honor.

The festivities put a spotlight on some of the people and places that make the state special, including the Utah Jazz, Utah Olympic Park and Arches National Park.

Several of these people and places played a role in the puck video that was shown in the arena and on ESPN just before Tuesday’s game began.

The video tracks the game puck from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman’s desk to center ice.

On the journey, the puck rides a conveyer belt into a Delta plane, gets hit off a tee at Black Desert Resort, sails through Delicate Arch, rolls down the a ski jump at the Olympic Park in Park City, gets batted around during a youth hockey practice and rides Trax.

The featured celebrities, who wear Utah Hockey Club jerseys, include golfer Tony Finau, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler and Utah Hockey Club captain Clayton Keller.

On Tuesday, when the video ended, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen skated onto the Delta Center ice with the puck in his hand to bring it to the inaugural face-off.

Markkanen and Utah Hockey Club co-owners Ashley and Ryan Smith are integrated into the version of the video shared on social media Friday.

“From New York City to Salt Lake City, our inaugural game puck traveled far and wide to arrive at Delta Center,” Utah Hockey Club’s X post about the video says.

.