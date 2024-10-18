Virginia basketball coach Tony Bennett announces his retirement as athletic director Carla Willliams looks on during a press conference in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Tony Bennett met with reporters Friday to explain his shocking retirement decision.

As he choked back tears, the now-former head coach for the University of Virginia men’s basketball team shared his desire to spend more time with his family — and his discomfort with the rapidly changing college basketball landscape.

Bennett’s retirement is surprising not just because of his relatively young age — he’s 55 — but also because of the timing. The 2024-25 men’s college basketball season will be underway in less than a month.

During Friday’s press conference, Bennett said he wasn’t sure about his retirement decision until a few days ago, and that he knows his former staff is prepared to fill his shoes.

Ron Sanchez, who previously served as an assistant under Bennett, will serve as the interim head coach of UVA basketball.

Here are three key quotes about Bennett’s retirement from Virginia.

On being a better dad, husband and son

“In thinking about this, what I would share, a quote from a missionary, Jim Elliot, came to mind, and it says: ‘He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose.’ I’ve been here for 15 years as the head coach, and I thought it would be a little longer to be honest, but that’s been on loan. It wasn’t mine to keep. ... It’s time for me to give it back, but to give it back to gain what I can’t lose.”

Bennett went on to talk about wanting to step back from college basketball in order to have more time to be a better husband, a better dad, a better son, a better friend and a better brother.

On humility and passion

“Humility means know who you are and have sober judgment. Passion means do not be lukewarm, be whole-hearted in all you do. I think those are the (values) that caused me, at this time, to look and have sober judgment about where I was at. ... When I looked at myself (I) realized I’m no longer the best coach to lead this program in this current environment.”

Bennett added that wrestling with that realization is what has choked him up the most in recent days.

On walking away

“When you know in your heart it’s your time, it’s your time, and it’s wrong to stay in this.”

Bennett said that it wouldn’t be fair to UVA basketball, including its players, to keep working this season when he knew he wasn’t the right guy for the job.