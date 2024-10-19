Utah Hockey Club players celebrate after a goal as The Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024.

In front of a sea of yellow jerseys, the Utah Hockey Club came out ahead of the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Delta Center on Saturday night.

Utah HC didn’t score a goal until the last five minutes of regulation, when young defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok scored a beauty to tie the game before Michael Kesselring won it for Utah in overtime.

Utah HC was perfect on the penalty kill, but more importantly, they stayed out of the penalty box for the most part, something they’d struggled to do in recent games.

The box score might make it sound like a relatively mellow game, but there was a lot to unpack. Here’s what really happened.

How this works This is a three-part article geared toward three different audiences. First, we’ll have “ Utah Hockey for dummies ” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world.

” for all you new hockey fans. Welcome, by the way — we’re glad you’ve taken an interest in the greatest sport in the world. Next, we’ll have a section titled “ Utah Hockey for casual fans ,” aimed at those who have a base understanding of the sport.

,” aimed at those who have a base understanding of the sport. Finally, we’ll have “Utah Hockey for nerds.” That will be for those of you who, like me, think about nothing but hockey all day, every day. Feedback is welcome, so let me know what you think in the comments of this article or the comments section on “X."

Utah Hockey for dummies

A large portion of success in hockey can be attributed to puck luck. It’s a game of inches. Sometimes those inches favor you and other times they oppose you.

The inches opposed Utah HC for the most part on Saturday. For example, Kesselring hit the inside of the post on a short-handed chance. Those usually go in — and we all thought it had — but this time it went straight across the goal line and out the other side.

A while later, Kailer Yamamoto, playing in his first game of the season, scored a goal only to have it called back because he had entered the zone a couple inches offside.

Another close one trickled across the goal line of the Bruins’ net after a great shot from Dylan Guenther, but it ultimately stayed out.

None of that mattered in the end, though, after Kolyachonok took matters into his own hands late in the game. He scooped up the puck in the Bruins’ zone, cut to the front of the net and put a backhand shot above the outstretched glove of Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman to tie the game.

The contest went to overtime, where Kesselring won the game for Utah HC with a wrist shot, similar to the one with which he’d hit the post earlier in the game.

“I was a little frustrated after (hitting the post), but you don’t beat that goalie clean very often so it was good to get a little screen there at the end and it went in,” Kesselring said after the game.

Utah Hockey for casual fans

As he often does, Logan Cooley impressed a lot of people on Saturday. His play culminated in the primary assist on Kesselring’s game-winning overtime goal, but he did so much more all game long.

In one particular exchange, he found the puck deep in the defensive zone with elite defensive forward Elias Lindholm on his case. The 20-year-old Cooley made three or four spins to avoid Lindholm, eventually creating enough open space to get away and make a play.

If there’s one thing that Cooley does well, it’s create space.

1 of 30 Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) fall to the ice during a short scuffle as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 30 Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) and Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) fall to the ice as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 30 Utah Hockey Club left wing Lawson Crouse (67) fights unsuccessfully to get off a shot on Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) as They play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 30 Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) is escorted to the penalty box by linesman Dan Kelly (98) while arguing with referee Corey Syvret (23) as the Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 30 Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) battle for the puck as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 30 Utah Hockey Club center Alexander Kerfoot (15) pushes on Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) trying to keep him away from the puck as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 30 The puck crosses the face of the goal as Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) is caught off to the side as they play the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 30 Utah Hockey Club center Clayton Keller (9) pushes hard to control the puck with Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) trailing behind as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 30 Utah Hockey Club players celebrate after a goal as The Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 30 Utah Hockey Club players celebrate after a goal as The Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 30 Fans cheer as the Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 30 Fans celebrate as the Utah Hockey Club defeats the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center 2-1 in overtime in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 30 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) shoots and scores the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 30 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) pushes the puck around the corner with Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) defending him as the play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 30 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 30 The Utah Hockey Club celebrates their 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 30 Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) lifts his stick up as he and his teammates celebrate his game winning goal against the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 30 Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) and Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) congratulate each other after the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 30 The The Utah Hockey Club flag waves in victory as the Utah defeated the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 30 Fans celebrate the 2-1 overtime win for the Utah Hockey Club over the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 30 Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) looks down the ice during a timeout as the Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 30 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) congratulates teammate Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring (7) after Kesselring’s overtime goal, giving Utah with win over the Boston Bruins at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 30 Utah Hockey Club goaltender Connor Ingram (39) deflects with Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) trying to shoot it in as Utah and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 30 Utah Hockey Club center Nick Schmaltz (8) passes the puck as Utah and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won 2-1 in overtime. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 30 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) pushes the puck with Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) chasing as Utah and the Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won in overtime 2-1. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 30 Utah Hockey Club left wing Matias Maccelli (63) races after the puck as Utah and the Boston Bruins play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won in overtime 2-1. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 30 Utah Hockey Club right wing Josh Doan (91) tries to block the puck as Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) passes it away as Utah and Boston play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. Utah won in overtime 2-1. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 30 Boston Bruins left wing Cole Koepke (45) and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (52) battle as they skate as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 30 Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) falls with the puck and Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) works to take it away as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 30 Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) defects the puck as Utah Hockey Club center Kevin Stenlund (82) battles with Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) in front of the goal as they play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On another occasion Saturday, he showed off his speed by beating a Bruins defender in a foot race, resulting in a partial breakaway. He didn’t have enough space to really make a move, but he did get a great scoring chance out of it.

But offense is not Cooley’s only strong suit. Utah HC head coach André Tourigny praised the defensive side of his game in his postgame interview.

“When he wants to, defensively, he’s elite,” Tourigny said. “He had a tough start — his first shift was (so-so), but then he played solid. ... The second-last shift of the game, they had (Brad Marchand) and (David) Pastrnak together and it was Cooley who was there.”

Related 3 veteran defensemen Utah HC could sign to fill injury holes

Utah Hockey for nerds

We’ve exhausted the injury narrative among Utah HC defensemen the last couple games. Let’s talk about a possible solution today.

Two players seemed to step up in particular, filling the gaps left by injuries: Veteran Ian Cole and young gun Kolyachonok both stepped up their games, holding the Bruins to just one goal.

I just want to add that Kolyachonok ruined this section of the article, which I had already written, by scoring a sweet goal late in the third period. Now everyone is going to write the same story as I am. Regardless of the goal, he played great all game.

Kolyachonok and Cole each had a number of timely blocks to break up likely scoring chances. Kolyachonok fearlessly got in front of a Cole Koepke one-timer in the second period, keeping the Bruins off the scoreboard for the time being (Koepke would score later in the period, but not on Kolyachonok’s watch).

Cole’s best defensive play involved him dropping a knee to break up an east-to-west pass in the Utah HC zone. Both guys had a number of other good defensive looks in addition to some good offensive chances.

A minute into the game, Cole blasted a shot off the crossbar. Not a lot of shots got past Swayman on Saturday, but that one was close.

On a number of occasions, Kolyachonok walked the puck down to the faceoff circles before shooting. It’s not necessarily a difficult play, but earlier in the season he probably would have just fired weak wristers from the blue line. He seems to be developing a confidence that he didn’t have before.

“Koly has all the attributes,” Tourigny said. “He just needs to keep growing, (gaining) experience, tuning consistency in his decisions. He shows greatness every game. He just needs to do it a little bit longer, just a little bit more consistently.”

It seems that Kolyachonok’s effort in practice is paying off. He’s almost always the first one on the ice and the last one off.

Though he wouldn’t confirm it, his teammates were calling him “Coco Puffs” after the game. I hope that nickname sticks.

All that being said, Tourigny is not a coach who makes decisions based on one game. He made that clear before the game when asked about Kesselring’s game in Anaheim on Wednesday.

“What’s one game?” Tourigny said. “If, in March, I talk to you about the game in Anaheim in October, you will wonder, ‘What the hell is he talking about?’ That doesn’t mean much.”

What’s next?

The guys get to sleep in their own beds most of the coming week. They host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, followed by the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. After that, they fly back to California for another one-off game, this time against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Senators have been due for a bounce-back season for some time now. Goaltending has been their downfall for the last few years, but with their recent acquisition and subsequent extension of Linus Ullmark, they might be set. They own a 3-2-0 record so far this season,

They beat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday thanks in large part to a three-point effort from Drake Batherson. Other stars in their lineup include Tim Stützle, Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson.

Utah’s proximity to Colorado could make for an instant rival. The Avalanche have had a slow start to the season, so they’ll be desperate for a win.

Their goalies would have trouble saving a beachball at this point, much less a three-inch puck traveling 90 miles an hour. They did, however, claim Kakko Kähkönen on waivers from the Winnipeg Jets this week, so they’re hoping he can plug some holes.

Both games will be streamed on both Utah HC+ and Utah 16. Tuesday’s game is at 7:15 p.m. MDT and Thursday’s game is at 7.