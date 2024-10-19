Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, right, dribbles while being guarded by Sacramento guard Keon Ellis during a NBA preseason game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

When basketball players talk about the game slowing down, it’s not literal. The speed of the game doesn’t change. Rather, it’s about how their able to mentally process what is happening in front of and around them.

I’m just going out there and hooping — bad game or not. I’m just going out there with a clear head, so I think that’s really the main thing. I’m just getting back to playing basketball.” — Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George

In that sense, second-year Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George is starting to see the game slow down. He’s improved the way that he watches film and is able to pick up on different things when he’s watching his own clips vs. clips from the opposing team and through more deliberate film sessions, he’s more prepared for defenses and doesn’t feel as rushed when he’s on the court.

“Knowing the pick-and-roll defense before the game has helped me a lot, just knowing what I’m gonna see out there, it’s definitely given me a sense of comfortability,” George said. “But, just continue to work on it and continue to be confident in the work.”

Additionally, as he develops his ball handling and footwork and passing, he’s starting to feel like there are movements that are closer to second-nature, meaning he doesn’t have to overthink every action he takes, which allows him to process more of the things that are happening around him on any given play.

There’s also the comfortability of returning to a team that has a lot of the same players on the roster. Familiarity and chemistry also breed opportunity for being more aware of everything else that’s happening.

But there’s a part of the game slowing down that is also just about acceptance.

“Rookie year, you got all the jitters, trying to kind of be perfect — don’t want to mess up and you see everything that’s said about you on social media,” George said. “This year, I’m just going out playing ball, not worried about anything that was said, or what people think. I’m just going out there and hooping — bad game or not. I’m just going out there with a clear head, so I think that’s really the main thing. I’m just getting back to playing basketball.”

The emotional component of trying to prove that you belong is often an overlooked part of a young basketball player’s professional career, but it is an incredibly important part of the transition.

Of course, saying that you are going to let go and play with a clear head and actually achieving that are two very different things. But at least, for now, George is feeling like it’s possible for him to take a step forward in his second year where that is concerned.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George puts up a shot during preseason game against Sacramento Kings at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

New with the Jazz

Related Rookie Cody Williams is blending in with the Utah Jazz in all the right ways

Quote of the week

“We don’t want to turn the game into a science project.” — Jazz coach Will Hardy on keeping things simple for the young players

From the archives

Extra points

Brice Sensabaugh came to the NBA as a scorer, now he’s focusing on everything else (Deseret News)

Lauri Markkanen is living out his dreams on the ice (Deseret News)

Jazz appear regular-season ready in preseason win over Kings (Deseret News)

Why Keyonte George’s summer trip to Finland was important for the Jazz (KSL.com)

Around the league

Up next