Another week, another win for BYU.
The Cougars went into Orlando as a road underdog and left with an impressive 37-24 victory over UCF on Saturday, notching an 8-0 start to 2024 and taking sole possession of first place in the Big 12.
Fans had plenty to say about BYU’s continued winning ways. Here are some of Cougar Nation’s best reactions on social media.
Perfection headed back to Provo.#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/S9Ww9U8546— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 26, 2024
BYU dominates UCF to remain undefeated 😤 pic.twitter.com/pvg7UGzREC— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 26, 2024
Bouncing back to Provo with a W pic.twitter.com/nZydz4KrrX— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 26, 2024
All of us watching BYU this season: pic.twitter.com/UEKmSejiuK— Vakaviti (@vakaviti) October 26, 2024
I get to enjoy my football team being 8-0 for TWO WEEKS!!? 🥰 pic.twitter.com/GVQH0SwzWu— 🤙🏈TleavYfan✈️🏀 (@TLeavYfan) October 26, 2024
Magical season so far. Hard to believe the Cougars are 8-0 but they are and they look like they’re still improving heading into November #BYUFootball https://t.co/cgVYsFCuDI— Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) October 26, 2024
With the exception of an 18-point outing at now-ranked SMU, BYU has scored between 34 and 41 points in every other game this season.— Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) October 26, 2024
BYU escaping the trap game of the year is remarkable. It's hard to win on the road that far from home.— Brian Maxwell (@TheBMax) October 26, 2024
Love being as far away from home as possible & still seeing cougar nation come through & do what they do!! Best fans in the world. 8-0! On to the next. #LoveBeingUnderDogs #GoCougs 🤙🏽— Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) October 26, 2024
Kalani Sitake tosses his hat to a fan after #BYU defeats UCF.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/J4rzqMaf7t— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 26, 2024
It’s time the media and the public put some Respect on BYU’s Name. This team is LEGIT. All that talk that AROD can’t coach well he has taken a no name QB and made him a candidate for BIG 12 player of the year. It’s Time! REAL RECOGNIZE REAL— Coach Holliday (@eagle88me) October 26, 2024
BYU maybe the first team in history to snap the ball twice in one play on this fake field goal— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 26, 2024
Once again, BYU to the odd makers pic.twitter.com/y6rZjf4Vwx— Prison Barles (@Hookemcougs) October 26, 2024
Couldn’t have said it better myself… pic.twitter.com/NtJ9AnPCz7— Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) October 26, 2024
This is becoming a pattern with BYU opponents pic.twitter.com/yGC7gxeNcE— SUNNY COUGS (@SUNNYCOUGS) October 26, 2024
BYU will play 3 basketball games before its next football game. Tis the season.— Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) October 26, 2024
Man, BYU has a legit shot to go 12-0. That game in two weeks at Utah is going to be amazing drama— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 26, 2024