BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff celebrates during a football game against UCF on Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando.

Another week, another win for BYU.

The Cougars went into Orlando as a road underdog and left with an impressive 37-24 victory over UCF on Saturday, notching an 8-0 start to 2024 and taking sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

Fans had plenty to say about BYU’s continued winning ways. Here are some of Cougar Nation’s best reactions on social media.