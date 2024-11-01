1A quarterfinals

Manila 3, Monticello 0

No. 4 seed Manila is going into uncharted territory during this tournament run. For the first time in over 15 year the Mustangs are advancing to the 1A semifinals where they will match up with No. 1 overall seed Valley.

“I told them before this match to just keep doing what we have been doing all season long, just keep playing hard, nothing touches our side of the net and to remember to always have fun.” said Manila head coach Devon Slaugh.

All three sets were fairly competitive. Having to fight for every point of this match was difficult but the Mustangs were up for it.

“I just had to remind them one point at a time, all the hard work goes a long way, remember to put constant pressure on them and you will reap the benefits.” said Slaugh.

The Mustangs are tabbed to play on Saturdays semifinal match at 10:30 a.m. at the Sevier Valley Center.

Valley 3, Rich 0

The No. 1 seed Valley continues to prove that they did earn their seeding after sweeping the No. 8 seed Rich in the quarterfinals on Friday night. But it did not come easily.

Leading 2-0 and in the 3rd set of the match Rich was leading 15-7 and looked well on their way to forcing a 4th set in the match. That’s when Valley coach Harmony Cox called a timeout and looked at Linsdsey Franklin and told her, “to be a wall. She needs to make Rich fear her. And she took that to heart.”

Linsdey proceeded to block anything that tried to come over the net in her area.

“After she started being the wall, the rest of the team caught the bug. It was just so fun watching them crawl back and then win convincingly.” said Cox.

Valley would end up winning the 3rd set 25-22 and clinching a spot in the semifinals matchup against a well rounded Manila squad on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Sevier Valley Center. Valley is looking for its first championship since the 2020 season.

Milford 3, Monument Valley 0

No. 7 Milford was able to keep its tournament run alive in the quarterfinals with an impressive 3-0 sweep of the No. 4 seeded Monument Valley Cougars 25-16, 25-23 and 25-18.

“We have six seniors on this team. We told them to just play for themselves today. Play for the younger girls and help build a good foundation for the future. What you do today will motivate and mold future players of this program for year. And we told them just to have fun.” Assistant coach Kadi Finicum said.

Hadley Griffiths help lead the way for the Tigers tonight. Notching 3 aces and 11 kills to go along with 7 digs.

“She really was an amazing all around player today, a lot of great hustle from her today that was contagious to the others. They all saw her motivation and did not want to let her down. We’re all so excited to play one more day this season. I wouldn’t trade this group of girls for any other,” said coach Leah Carter.

No. 7 Milford will next play No. 2 Panguitch in the semifinals of the 1A bracket on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Panguitch 3, Wayne 0

No. 1 seeded Panguitchs quest for a repeat continues onto the next round as they are able to easily dispose of the No. 10 seeded Wayne Badgers in 3 straight sets.

“This really is a special group of girls we have this year. Having nine seniors on the team really helps with keeping each other grounded and keeping each other having fun.” said Panguitch coach Troy Norris.

Norris is in his 30th season with the Bobcats and is striving for championship number ten in his career. All with Panguitch.

“Our Liberos and Setters all played amazing today. You really need those positions to do well in order to keep your team moving along.” said Norris. “They’re just having fun as you can tell and I think thats a big part of it. Sometimes we don’t talk and communicate as well as we should but we did that very well today.”

No. 2 Panguitch will play No. 7 Milford in the semifinals on Saturday at the Sevier Valley Center.

1A second round

Wayne 3, Whitehorse 0

The No. 10 Wayne Badgers advanced in the playoffs with a commanding straight-set victory over No. 7 Whitehorse, 25-18, 25-13, 25-16, on Friday. Ayla Deakin, Chloe Stewart, and Lexie Snedeger each delivered outstanding performances to lead Wayne past the higher-seeded Whitehorse Raiders. Wayne’s dominance was evident as they outscored the Raiders by 28 points across the three sets. With the win, Wayne will now face the No. 2 seed Panguitch in the next round.

Valley 3, Pinnacle 0

The No. 1 seed Valley Buffaloes dominated the No. 16 seed Pinnacle Panthers in a decisive 3-0 victory in the first round of the playoffs. Valley asserted their superiority early, claiming the first set 25-5. The Buffaloes maintained their momentum with bench players Maddie Cox and Emma Cox contributing significantly, as they captured the remaining sets 25-14 and 25-10. With this win, Valley advances to face No. 8 seed Rich in the quarterfinals.

Panguitch 3, Altamont 0

The No. 2 seeded Panguitch Bobcats dominated from start to finish, sweeping the 15th-seeded Altamont Longhorns in straight sets, 25-8, 25-7, 25-12. Oaklee Woolsey led the charge for Panguitch with 10 kills, while Brayli Frandsen contributed 8 kills. The decisive victory propels the Bobcats forward in the tournament, setting up a matchup against No. 10 Wayne in the 1A Quarterfinals. Panguitch displayed a stifling defense, giving away just 27 points across three sets.

Monticello 3, Escalante 0

No. 5 Monticello secured their place in the next round to face No. 4 Manila by sweeping No. 12 Escalante in convincing fashion. The Buckaroos showed their dominance with a straight-set victory, winning 25-7, 25-21, 25-14, thanks to standout performances from Josie Mack and Makenna Peterson. Monticello’s consistent attack and solid defense underscored the difference as Escalante struggled to keep pace. The 3-0 sweep advances Monticello’s record to 11-7 for the season.

Milford 3, Piute 0

In a decisive sweep, the No. 6 Milford Tigers defeated the No. 11 Piute Thunderbirds 3-0 in a high school volleyball playoff matchup. Milford showcased their dominance with set scores of 25-20, 25-12, and 25-12. Mckilee Curtis led the Tigers with an impressive performance tallying 5 kills, 3 digs, and 2 aces, helping Milford advance in the tournament. With this victory, Milford moves forward and sets their sights on facing No. 4 Manila.

Monument Valley 3, Tintic 0

In the first round of the playoffs, No. 3 Monument Valley Cougars swept No. 14 Tintic Miners in straight sets, 3-0, to advance to the quarterfinals. Monument Valley controlled the match from the start, taking consecutive sets 25-19, 25-18, and 25-17. Standouts Shilah Williams and Dakotah Cly led the charge for the Cougars, maintaining a strong presence on the court. With this victory, Monument Valley earns a matchup with No. 6 Milford in the quarterfinals.

Rich 3, Tabiona 0

The No. 8 seed Rich Rebels swept the No. 9 seed Tabiona Tigers in straight sets, with final scores of 25-18, 25-22, and 25-17. Paige Smith delivered a powerful serve for Rich, contributing significantly to their commanding victory. The Rebels capitalized on Tabiona’s errors and maintained consistent pressure throughout the match. With this win, Rich advances to face the top-seeded Valley in the quarterfinals.

Manila 3, Green River 0

No. 4 seeded Manila swept No. 13 Green River with a decisive 3-0 victory in their recent matchup, securing their place in the quarterfinals. Kallie Bair delivered an outstanding performance, leading the Mustangs with standout plays on both offense and defense. Manila dominated each set, winning 25-15, 25-11, and 25-12, firmly controlling the match from start to finish. With this victory, the Mustangs look ahead to face either No. 5 Monticello in the next round of the playoffs.