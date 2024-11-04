Washington Spirit attacker Ashley Hatch (33) during the women’s soccer match against the Utah Royals at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Hatch previously played for Brigham Young University.

Ashley Hatch once again came up clutch for the Washington Spirit on Saturday.

The BYU product scored the lone goal in the Spirit’s 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage in Cary, North Carolina.

It was Hatch’s seventh goal of the 2024 season and 53rd of her career, putting her one short of tying Jess McDonald for fifth on the NWSL’s all-time scoring list, according to the Spirit. Saturday’s goal came against the team that drafted her second overall in 2017.

This season is the fifth consecutive regular season in which Hatch has scored at least seven goals. She has accomplished the feat every season, except for her sophomore season — her first with the Spirit.

The goal and win give the Spirit the second seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs until the 2024 NWSL Championship at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

After being Spirit fans’ hero Saturday, Hatch headed to New York City to cheer on her husband, Jeff Van Buren, in Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

Leading up to the race, Hatch shared clips of her husband preparing for the marathon on her social media.

Runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in New York. | Yuki Iwamura, Associated Press

On Sunday, Hatch shared a video of her on the sidelines of the race holding up a sign that read, “Good job sweetie.”

She then shared a video of her cheering as Van Buren neared the finish line. He pointed to his wife as he ran past.

“Let’s go, Jeff. Almost there, Jeff,” she yelled in the video.

Ashley Hatch’s goal scoring surge

It’s been a historic season for Hatch as she has climbed the NWSL scoring ladder.

She moved from seventh to tying Megan Rapinoe for sixth and now she’s in sole position of sixth with fifth place easily in sight. Last month, she also became the 35th player in NWSL history to play in 150 games.

Hatch talked to the Deseret News in October about her place in the NWSL record book and rise up the scoring ladder.

“It definitely brings a smile to my face,” Hatch said of her place on the all-time scoring list. “It’s something that I’m sure that I’ll appreciate more when I’m done with my career and I can look back on it and show my kids and stuff. But in the moment right now, I try not to think about it just because I’m so focused on what we’re doing here. But yeah, it’s fun to see, and it’s pretty cool to be next to some of those names, for sure.”

This year has also come with setbacks. Midway through the season, Hatch was relegated to the bench for eight games, entering games as a substitute. She has since earned her way back into the starting lineup and scored five goals in the last seven games.

During her time on the bench, Hatch focused on being ready for when the Spirit called her number.

“I’ve just been making sure that I show up every single day and work really hard for whatever opportunity I’m given, and so getting the opportunity to get more minutes and to start, I’ve been super hungry for it and just ready and waiting for any opportunity,” Hatch said. “I think that’s where it’s coming from. It’s just lots of hard work every single day at training and just being hungry for any opportunity.”

Hatch and the Spirit will host expansion team Bay FC in the quarterfinals of the 2024 NWSL playoffs on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. MST on ABC.