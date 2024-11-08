Utah running back Micah Bernard sits up after being tackled during game the last time the Utes and Cougars met in 2021. Bernard will be back on the field Saturday for the Utes, who are hoping to pull off an upset over the undefeated and No. 9-ranked Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

BYU is playing for a College Football Playoff berth and a league championship. Utah wants to end a four-game losing streak, become bowl eligible, and blow up the Cougars’ dreams of a Big 12 title.

This game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night will either be an extension of 8-0 No. 9 BYU’s remarkable win streak or it could be a Super Bowl-like win for Utah.

My, how the roles have reversed in two months since this season began.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The anointed have become the oppressed. The chaser has become the chased.

Utah was picked No. 1 in the Big 12 back in July; experts said BYU would be 13th.

The Cougars know how fragile Big 12 standings can be after seeing undefeated Iowa State taken down by Texas Tech and Kansas State upset by Houston. This was in a week where South Carolina kicked Texas A&M’s butt.

We’ve seen Northern Illinois beat Notre Dame and Vanderbilt knock off Alabama. Along the way, ASU, Arizona, Houston and TCU beat preseason Big 12 favorite Utah.

This is the season, this is 2024. It’s a little maddening.

And this is why BYU cannot afford to take anything for granted with Utah, who, like Oklahoma State, had two weeks to prepare for the Cougars; the Cowboys almost pulled off an upset at LaVell Edwards Stadium several weeks ago.

“This game terrifies me,” said former BYU and NFL star Austin Collie, who has had his own moments of glory in this passionate rivalry. Speaking to 1280 The Zone Radio earlier in the week, Collie said having Utah play with its back against the wall with a coach like Kyle Whittingham scares him as a BYU alum.

Some truths stand out about this game.

Utah will be the best defense the Cougars have faced in their 8-0 run.

BYU will be the best all-around football team the Utes have faced this season.

The Cougar defense is nothing like the one that helped lead to a five-game losing streak to end in 2023. Coordinator Jay Hill has BYU’s defense fine-tuned and sharp.

BYU is solid at QB with Jake Retzlaff and his offense is up and running, consistent and effective with both the pass and run.

Utah’s QB situation may have been decided internally, but publicly, it’s a roll of the dice as to whether Isaac Wilson or Brandon Rose will trot out Saturday night. Maybe both will shuffle in and out.

Utah’s offense has struggled mightily after NIL-invested Cam Rising was injured. Again.

While changing offensive coordinators is not a foreign news item for Whittingham, doing it during the season certainly is.

Consistency versus inconsistency,

An established culture at BYU versus a culture that’s been bruised and left wanting at Utah, a program that has lived off its tough-nosed esprit de corps for decades.

BYU gets turnovers; Utah needs help to do so.

Weaknesses for BYU? Rushing defense is ranked 69th and third-down conversion percentage is 81st.

Related This BYU player is married to former University of Utah cheerleader

Weakness for Utah? Team pass efficiency is 108th, scoring offense is 105th and first down offense is tied for 115th.

If consistency and team play are the premium factors in this game, BYU should win and win convincingly.

If Utah forces turnovers, scores on pick-sixes or scoop-and-scores to offset what its ailing offense produces, they have a chance.

On paper, BYU wins.

But oddsmakers have it close, under a touchdown differential for this storied game.

Why?

Because it’s BYU-Utah.

It’s a game unburdened by what has been.

This week’s predictions

Pittsburgh 31, Virginia 24

Boise State 38, Nevada 17

Penn State 31, Washington 21

LSU 28, Alabama 24

Oregon 42, Maryland 27

Colorado 28, Texas Tech 24

Clemson 33, Virginia Tech 28

Iowa State 34, Kansas 31

Indiana 28, Michigan 24

Georgia 31, Ole Miss 28

Texas 37, Florida 24

Miami 31, Georgia Tech 27

Ohio State 38, Purdue 21

Washington State 42, Utah State 24

Cincinnati 27, West Virginia 21

Arizona State 27, UCF 24

TCU 31, Oklahoma State 24

BYU 24, Utah 14

Last week: 12-7; overall 129-44 (.745)