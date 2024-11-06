This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week.

Regardless of how Utah and BYU stand, this game usually brings out the best in both football teams and that’s what to expect when they meet in Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday night.

Add that both veteran coaching staffs have had two weeks to prepare for this game, it could prove to be a chess match.

BYU is a slight favorite in this game, according to oddsmakers, and statistics favor the Cougars. But most longtime professional observers know that nothing is taken for granted in this game.

In this piece by Jay Drew, BYU is expecting a hostile and emotional environment at Rice-Eccles. In many respects, this is Utah’s chance to spoil BYU’s undefeated record, the Utes’ Super Bowl.

Here is what experts say about BYU’s chances to make the Big 12 championship game in Arlington.

Cougar Insider predictions

Question of the week: The BYU-Utah rivalry game resumes this weekend with many storylines. What are your thoughts on how this game will play out and why?

Jay Drew: I’ve never been able to accurately predict a BYU-Utah football game — having been covering them since the famous 2006 game (Beck-to-Harline) in Salt Lake City. I usually can’t even come close to guessing how the games will go. So take all this with a grain of salt:

First team to 21 points wins. I think it will be a defensive struggle, until late. Then the floodgates will open as midnight closes in (and temperatures are unbearable).

I’m picking BYU to win because this season has been so magical for the Cougars. They’ve found ways to win, be it on offense (OSU) or defense (SMU, Baylor, Kansas State). Also, BYU has a better quarterback. That goes a long way in rivalry games. Just look at 2021, when Jaren Hall-led BYU downed the Utes in Provo, before Utah somehow discovered that Cam Rising was better than Charlie Brewer.

For BYU, the Cougars need to withstand the early emotional rush that the crowd will bring to the Utes, and not turn it over and give whoever is Utah’s QB a short field — and some early confidence. BYU is the better team here — but turnovers can be the equalizer. BYU has learned that many times before in Salt Lake City.

Prediction: BYU 21, Utah 20

Dick Harmon: Regardless of records, rankings and momentum, this game usually boils down to turnovers. Utah may have had its struggles in a four-game losing streak and disappointing season so far but Kyle Whittingham does have great talent. BYU simply has a more complete team. The thing that can even this out is turnovers.

I believe the Utes will use the bye week to insert a few twists on both sides of the line to get a surprise play or two. Will that make a difference? It could in a close fourth-quarter game if Utah can keep the score low and close late.

The thing that pushes BYU ahead in this game, besides its better record and most statistics, is the wins over ranked SMU and Kansas State. In these games, BYU found unique ways to win and neither team scored a touchdown on the Cougars. SMU has been a juggernaut before and after losing to BYU. Those wins prove BYU is a unique team that is playing on all cylinders.

What gives Utah hope is its defense, which is top 15 and the shining diamond in this season for Whittingham. Usually, aside from turnovers, QBs can make all the difference in this rivalry and Jake Retzlaff is on a real streak and Utah is still rolling the dice.

Prediction: BYU 24, Utah 17

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, right, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake speak before a game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah. | Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

If only these kids could be as mature as Sitake, right? But they’re not. They’re kids, and they’re gonna flex and strut and do everything in their power to inflame and insult.

As a Ute fan, and now a closet BYU fan, the only way this winds up to be civil is if BYU pounds Utah into the turf, which is a distinct possibility. Truthfully, that’s exactly what I want to see happen, mainly because I’d like see one team from Utah get to the CFP.

But the other purpose a Utah pounding serves is for “management” to see that it’s time for Kyle to move on. And please, not Scalley, unless “management” wants more of the same general ineptitude on offense we’ve endured for all but 3-4 years in the past maybe 14 years.

As for the game? Do the math. BYU is a far better team right now in every phase of the game. Face it, Utah is awful. But a few Coog mistakes, Utah’s D playing to its potential, a turnover, and voila!, a Utah win. And no matter what, there is no upside to that eventuality except for the fans who take this rivalry far too seriously.

— Gadiantonchief

If only we were playing Utah without the bye, I would feel alot better about this game. This is Utah’s Rose Bowl and they have 2 weeks to prepare for it with the new OC.. Utah’s D will be great and the Utah offense can only improve. Hopefully BYU prepares for onside kicks, fake punts and gadget plays. They have everything to gain and nothing to lose. Lets see what happens. Go Cougs!

— Wise-Sage

I knew our invite to the Big XII would bring us to talent parity or above against Utah, but who know we would beat out Oregon for 2 O lineman in the same week. Huge news! A big welcome to Cougar nation to Kalaniuvalu and Pay. Life is good and getting better!

— CougFaninTX

