Brigham Young Cougars’ Egor Demin (3) dribbles the ball down the court during the Cougars’ annual Blue & White Game at the J. Willard Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

Tuesday night will mark the first time highly touted freshman Egor Demin will officially take the court for BYU, as the Cougars will open their 2024-25 season against Central Arkansas at home.

Ever since Demin committed to BYU back in May, it’s been known that the Cougars would be getting a player that will likely be selected in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft next June.

With the college basketball season officially underway, what are the latest mock drafts saying about the 6-foot-9, 18-year-old point guard from Russia?

Among seven of the more reputable mock drafts out there, all of them have Demin going somewhere in the first round, with his range being anywhere from No. 8 to No. 23 (there are 30 picks in the first round).

Here’s a look at what’s being said about Demin, or at least where various draft observers have him ranked, as some sites just have rankings and not analysis about players.

NBA Draft Room (No. 8): “Demin is a tall lead guard with a unique game. He has great court vision, great passing instincts and an awesome feel for the game at 6-9. He attacks close-outs well and is a good finisher in traffic. He’s also a capable shot-maker who has really improved hist outside shot, making him a complete offensive player. The BYU team has a number of future NBA level players on this year’s squad and Demin is the best of the bunch.”

ESPN (No. 11): “Despite standing 6-9, Demin played point guard exclusively at Real Madrid, giving him distinctive versatility with the creativity he shows operating out of pick-and-roll. Demin has made a significant volume of 3-pointers everywhere he has played but hasn’t always been consistent with his shooting. He has things to prove from a toughness perspective, especially on the defensive end. Talent has never been a question for the Russian guard, who missed out on national team exposure the past few summers because his country was banned by FIBA, so there’s room for movement with his draft standing depending on how he transitions to the college game.”

Tankathon (No. 11)

Bleacher Report (No. 14): “There is always a draw to big wings who can handle and pass. Egor Demin, 6′9″, should instantly pop to college scouts who haven’t seen him as much as the international ones. The Russian creates advantages with his dribble and burst for slashing and transition scoring. He possesses a versatile skill set that includes ball-screen driving, playmaking and diverse shotmaking. Upside will show most when he’s on the ball, though he’s also effective at moving without it and cutting for easy baskets. How he shoots and executes on creation possessions will determine how high he climbs on 2025 draft boards.”

NBADraft.net (No. 16)

CBS Sports (No. 20): “BYU first-year coach Kevin Young has a young star to build around in Demin, who hails from Russia. He’s a silky shooter with a reliable shot who has excellent positional size and good passing vision.”

The Athletic — written by Sam Vecenie (No. 23): “Where I’m worried is that I’m not totally sure how he scores the basketball yet. At any level, he’s never proven the ability to finish consistently on the interior or knock down shots. He’s willing to take them, but there hasn’t been much efficiency. I believe in the passing and vision in a big way, and that’s why he shows up here. The novelty of a potential point guard at this size makes him one of the players I’m most interested in watching this season. But there are some real questions scouts are looking for him to answer, even with their interest levels.”

What about Kanon Catchings?

BYU will have another big-time freshman prospect this season, as Kanon Catchings joined the fold after previously signing with Purdue. Catchings is widely seen as a player with a ton of upside who isn’t very polished yet.

As such, perhaps it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Catchings is only listed in two of these seven mock drafts, although he is a player who could make a rapid rise with a strong first season in Provo.

Catchings is listed at No. 23 by ESPN and No. 28 by Bleacher Report.

Writes ESPN: “The nephew of longtime WNBA star Tamika Catchings brings an excellent physical profile for a wing at his listed (6-foot-9), and has flashed shotmaking talent and true defensive potential in different settings in which we’ve seen him. Catchings is still raw in areas, but teams will be closely tracking his progress under a coaching staff with NBA pedigree. The tools are there for him to emerge as a first-round-caliber player, but teams will want to get a better sense of his development trajectory and timeline in the early going.”

As for Bleacher Report, it writes of Catchings, “BYU will be a hot destination for scouts this year. Egor Demin is the bigger name coming from Real Madrid, but Kanon Catchings offers the always enticing combo of big-wing size and shooting. ... In credible settings, the tape on Catchings’ on-ball creation and decision-making remains limited. Still, assuming he plays to his strengths as a spot-up and transition weapon, the 6′9″ 19-year-old should be able to generate buzz by burying jumpers and making plays above the rim.”