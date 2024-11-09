The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and BYU. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Halftime
Utah 21, BYU 10
The Utes dominated the second quarter and take an 11-point lead into the break.
Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None"
Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season.
BYU had the clock run out on its final drive of the half when a false start forced a 10-second runoff, ending the half, because the Cougars didn’t have a timeout remaining.
Brandon Rose completed 8 of 10 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while also rushing for 44. The Utes have 93 yards rushing at the break.
BYU, meanwhile, has just 151 yards of total offense after Utah held the ball for more than 11 minutes in the second quarter.
Jake Retzlaff completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards in the first half.
Penalties cost the Cougars on several occasions — they had seven for 53 yards in the first half.
Second quarter
Utah 21, BYU 10
1:46 — This has been a great second quarter for Utah, as they push it out to a two-score lead with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Micah Bernard. Utah 21, BYU 10.
The Utes started the drive at the BYU 45 after the Cougars failed on a fourth-down attempt, and Utah was aided by two personal foul penalties on BYU.
That is three straight touchdown drives for the Utes, who are in control over the No. 9-ranked team in the country.
3:22 — Utah just came up with a huge fourth-down stop at the BYU 45.
The Cougars went for it on a fourth-and-1 at their 47, but Jake Retzlaff’s pass to Chase Roberts lost 2 yards, as Zemaiah Vaughn stopped Roberts in his tracks.
5:31 — Utah is back out in front, with a Brant Kuithe 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation. Utah 14, BYU 10.
Brandon Rose showed some some savvy delivering another touchdown drive that took 7:38 off the block.
He completed a 36-yard pass to Dorian Singer to get Utah into BYU territory and also had a 9-yard carry as the Utes used a solid balance of run and pass to march 75 yards for the score.
13:09 — BYU didn’t let the Utes hold onto the lead for long, as Keelan Marion returned the kickoff 96 yards for a score. BYU 10, Utah 7.
That is Marion’s second kickoff return for a score this season — he also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Wyoming in Week 2.
13:24 — Utah is in the lead, as Brandon Rose’s second completion of the game — and first that gained positive yards — goes for six.
Rose found a wide-open Brant Kuithe in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard completion, capping a 64-yard drive. Utah 7, BYU 3.
Rose had two carries for 35 yards to get the drive going, including a 27-yarder that got Utah into BYU territory.
First quarter
BYU 3, Utah 0
1:05 — BYU is on the board first, with a 23-yard field goal from Will Ferrin. BYU 3, Utah 0.
The Cougars drove 57 yards in 12 plays after a Jakob Robinson interception — a drive that included a 14-yard reception by Darius Lassiter that got BYU inside the Utah 10.
6:52 — We’ve got the first turnover of the game.
On a trick play, Utah’s Damien Alford passed the ball intended for Micah Bernard, but BYU’s Jakob Robinson picked off the overthrown pass at the BYU 37.
Bernard stayed down near the BYU sideline after the play and had to be helped to Utah’s sideline, as he walked slowly.
How to watch the game
Utah’s game against BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be televised on ESPN, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MDT.
The game will be streamed at espn.com/watch.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for the rivalry game between Utah and BYU.