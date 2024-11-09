Ben Moa, of Ogden, left, hugs Jerry Togiai, of Rigby, Idaho, during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and BYU. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Halftime

Utah 21, BYU 10

The Utes dominated the second quarter and take an 11-point lead into the break.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

BYU had the clock run out on its final drive of the half when a false start forced a 10-second runoff, ending the half, because the Cougars didn’t have a timeout remaining.

Brandon Rose completed 8 of 10 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, while also rushing for 44. The Utes have 93 yards rushing at the break.

BYU, meanwhile, has just 151 yards of total offense after Utah held the ball for more than 11 minutes in the second quarter.

Jake Retzlaff completed 9 of 15 passes for 106 yards in the first half.

Penalties cost the Cougars on several occasions — they had seven for 53 yards in the first half.

Second quarter

Utah 21, BYU 10

1:46 — This has been a great second quarter for Utah, as they push it out to a two-score lead with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Micah Bernard. Utah 21, BYU 10.

The Utes started the drive at the BYU 45 after the Cougars failed on a fourth-down attempt, and Utah was aided by two personal foul penalties on BYU.

That is three straight touchdown drives for the Utes, who are in control over the No. 9-ranked team in the country.

3:22 — Utah just came up with a huge fourth-down stop at the BYU 45.

The Cougars went for it on a fourth-and-1 at their 47, but Jake Retzlaff’s pass to Chase Roberts lost 2 yards, as Zemaiah Vaughn stopped Roberts in his tracks.

5:31 — Utah is back out in front, with a Brant Kuithe 1-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation. Utah 14, BYU 10.

Brandon Rose showed some some savvy delivering another touchdown drive that took 7:38 off the block.

He completed a 36-yard pass to Dorian Singer to get Utah into BYU territory and also had a 9-yard carry as the Utes used a solid balance of run and pass to march 75 yards for the score.

13:09 — BYU didn’t let the Utes hold onto the lead for long, as Keelan Marion returned the kickoff 96 yards for a score. BYU 10, Utah 7.

That is Marion’s second kickoff return for a score this season — he also returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Wyoming in Week 2.

13:24 — Utah is in the lead, as Brandon Rose’s second completion of the game — and first that gained positive yards — goes for six.

Rose found a wide-open Brant Kuithe in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard completion, capping a 64-yard drive. Utah 7, BYU 3.

Rose had two carries for 35 yards to get the drive going, including a 27-yarder that got Utah into BYU territory.

First quarter

BYU 3, Utah 0

1:05 — BYU is on the board first, with a 23-yard field goal from Will Ferrin. BYU 3, Utah 0.

The Cougars drove 57 yards in 12 plays after a Jakob Robinson interception — a drive that included a 14-yard reception by Darius Lassiter that got BYU inside the Utah 10.

6:52 — We’ve got the first turnover of the game.

On a trick play, Utah’s Damien Alford passed the ball intended for Micah Bernard, but BYU’s Jakob Robinson picked off the overthrown pass at the BYU 37.

Bernard stayed down near the BYU sideline after the play and had to be helped to Utah’s sideline, as he walked slowly.

1 of 21 Isaac Nielsen, of Eagle Mountain, poses with a sign during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 21 Utah Utes players huddle during pregame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 21 Fans greet Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) and the Utah Utes upon arrival for the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 21 Utah Utes arrive for the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 21 Fans shoot photos as they greet the Utah Utes players upon arrival for the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 21 A BYU fan holds up a scarff as the Cougars make their entrance during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 7 of 21 BYU cornerback Therrian Alexander III (24) signs a football for a young fan as the Cougars make their entrance during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 8 of 21 BYU players make their entrance during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 9 of 21 A BYU fan drives along University Boulevard during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 10 of 21 BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake waves to fans as the Cougars make their entrance during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 11 of 21 BYU tight end Nason Coleman (49) warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 12 of 21 BYU quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 13 of 21 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 14 of 21 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 15 of 21 BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 16 of 21 BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, right, talks with former Utah Utes football head coach Ron McBride during warmups before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 17 of 21 Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose (8) warms up during pregame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 21 BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau (55) stretches as he warms up before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 19 of 21 Fans cheer during pregame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 21 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up during pregame at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 21 Ben Moa, of Ogden, left, hugs Jerry Togiai, of Rigby, Idaho, during pregame festivities before a game between the University of Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against BYU at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be televised on ESPN, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. MDT.

The game will be streamed at espn.com/watch.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for the rivalry game between Utah and BYU.