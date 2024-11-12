Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman (5) signals first down during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 in Logan, Utah.

Former Utah wide receiver Mycah Pittman shared a video on social media Tuesday addressing why he left the Utes football program.

Pittman said it was health-related, in a video he posted on X.

The 6-foot senior, who hails from Tampa, didn’t specify when it happened, but he suffered a partially torn Achilles, laterally tore a ligament in his left ankle and suffered a high ankle sprain.

“I had a hiccup, ended up getting rolled up on pretty well. With that happening, it looked like a very gruesome and serious injury. I ended up coming out very lucky in a way,” Pittman said in the video.

“I had great trainers, they kept me going and kept me available to play but the pain just started to become unbearable, especially throughout the season. I just felt like I couldn’t be myself, just because I was playing through so much pain that was almost unbearable.”

Pittman said he took Toradol, an anti-inflammatory drug, before each game to help play through the pain, though he explained he became concerned about adverse side effects, as he began to pee blood, a problem that persisted.

After consulting with a doctor about the side effect, testing normally and it happening again, Pittman discussed the situation with family, including his father Michael — who played 11 seasons in the NFL — and the decision was made to put his health first.

Pittman explained the injury needs nine to 12 weeks to heal from. “I need to give myself time to rest and to heal,” he said.

Pittman previously played at Oregon and Florida State before transferring to Utah ahead of the 2023 season. He suffered a season-ending injury during Week 2 last season.

This year, Pittman caught six passes for 50 yards and also returned eight punts for 45 yards.

“I didn’t leave Utah because we’re losing football games or I wasn’t getting the ball enough. I left Utah simply because I was going through a lot of pain in my ankle,” he said.

During his press conference Monday, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that Pittman had left the program.

“He’s chosen to pursue other opportunities,” Whittingham said.

“I guess there’s maybe a little bit of a question whether he has a year of eligibility left or not, I’m not real versed in that right now or maybe try to go to the National Football League. But he has chosen to, and this was about the middle of the week last week when that happened, to move on.”

Injuries have beset the Utes’ pass catchers recently. In addition to Pittman’s departure, fellow wide receiver Money Parks was lost to a season-ending injury. So, too, was star tight end Brant Kuithe, who was injured in Utah’s 22-21 loss to No. 9 BYU last Saturday.