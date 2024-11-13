Utah running back Jaylon Glover is entering the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday.

The junior running back, who has played in three games, will redshirt, missing all of the team’s remaining three games.

Glover will have two years of eligibility left.

“I want to say thank you to the University of Utah for welcoming me to my new home with open arms since my arrival. I’ve met and built so many lasting relationships with staff, teammates, and fans. With a heavy heart, my family and I have made a decision that we pray will benefit my future,” Glover said in a social media post.

Glover played three seasons for Utah, arriving on campus in 2022. He rushed for 360 yards and four scores in his true freshman season, then rushed for 562 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.

He came on strong near the end of last season with his first 100-yard game against Colorado, but didn’t get much playing time in 2024.

This season, Glover had 12 carries for 60 yards, missing six consecutive games before returning to play against Houston in late October.

“It hasn’t been football-wise why I haven’t been competitive. It’s been some things that I just need to clean up in my personal life, and so practice-wise, football has been my outlet,” Glover told the Deseret News in October.