BYU runners compete in the Big 12 championship on Nov. 4, 2024, in Waco, Texas. The Cougar women placed first in the NCAA regional in Reno, Nevada, on Friday.

How deep is BYU’s No. 1-ranked women’s cross-country team? The Cougars won the NCAA Mountain Region meet in Reno, Nevada, Friday without its top two runners.

BYU finished with 47 points to place ahead of No. 4-ranked Northern Arizona, which was second with 60 points. Utah, ranked No. 9 nationally, placed fourth, while Utah Valley was fifth, Utah State ninth, Weber State 13th and Southern Utah 15th in the 20-team field.

The top two teams in each of the NCAA’s nine region competitions automatically qualify for next week’s NCAA championships in Wisconsin, plus 13 at-large selections. Utah is a lock to receive one of those at-large berths.

BYU’s Lexy Lowry and Jenna Hutchins — who have been the team’s top finishers much of the year — sat out the race to rest for the NCAA championships. Hutchins is nursing an injury (she finished 10th among BYU runners at the Big 12 championships two weeks ago).

BYU placed four runners in the top 10. Riley Chamberlain was fifth, while teammates Carmen Alder, Taylor Rohatinsky and Taylor Lovell placed eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively. Carlee Hansen was 20th to complete BYU’s scoring.

Erin Vringer and Annastasia Peters finished 12th and 13th, respectively, for Utah. Morgan Jensen was 21st, McKaylie Caesar 27th and Lindsey Peters 49th.

Utah’s Valley’s top scorers were Caila Odekirk and Anna Martin, who finished 24th and 28th.

Meanwhile, the BYU men’s team also held out some of its top runners and finished third in the team standings. BYU, which is ranked No. 1 in the men’s national poll, is also a lock to win an at-large berth.

New Mexico won the competition with a score of 41 points, followed by Colorado 97, BYU 106, NAU 109, Utah State 158. Southern Utah was 10th, Utah Valley 12th and Weber State 13th out of 17 teams.

Olympian James Corrigan, Lucas Bons and Aidan Troutner sat out the race for BYU, and Casey Clinger, the team’s top runner, ran just hard enough to get in a workout.

“We’re going to run as easily as we can,” BYU coach Ed Eyestone said before the race. “This is all about advancing and not doing any damage while getting in a good workout. The real race is a week later.”

Joey Nokes finished ninth out of 116 runners to lead BYU. Identical twins Creed and Davin Thompson finished 17th and 20th, respectively. Clinger was 24th and Garrett Stanford 38th.

Southern Utah’s Santiago Gaitan was 10th, and Utah State’s Camren Todd was 14th.

BYU also rested some of its best athletes in the 2019 region meet with the same third-place results, then went on to win the NCAA championships a week later.

The BYU women’s team, eighth and 14th in the last two NCAA cross-country championships, won the 2020 championship and finished second in 2019 and 2021.