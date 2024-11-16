Colorado wide receiver Will Sheppard, left, pulls in a touchdown pass over Utah cornerback Cameron Calhoun in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo.

Third quarter

Colorado 28, Utah 16

6:10 — Utah’s offense has life, on the first touchdown Travis Hunter has allowed all season.

Isaac Wilson threw a dime to Dorian Singer for a 40-yard touchdown pass, and the Utes are back within 12. Colorado 28, Utah 16.

The one-play drive was set up by a 17-yard punt return from Singer.

11:44 — The Buffaloes capitalized quickly on Isaac Wilson’s second interception of the game, as Isaiah Augustave burst up the middle for a 37-yard touchdown run. Colorado 28, Utah 9.

Wilson was intercepted by Nikhai Hill-Green on a pass up the middle, and he returned it 11 yards to the Utes 37.

Halftime

Colorado 21, Utah 9

This one hasn’t turned into a blowout yet, thanks to Utah’s defense.

The Utes have forced two takeaways, which both led to short field goals, but the Utah offense has gained just 83 yards of total offense. Isaac Wilson threw for 62 yards passing in the first half while completing 8 of 20 throws, and he was also picked off.

Colorado has also had its struggles at times moving the ball, with 166 yards, thanks to a mostly standout performance from Utah’s defenders. Shedeur Sanders completed 18 of 25 passes for 165 yards in the first half, with most of those completions coming on the Buffaloes’ late-half touchdown drive.

The Utes also gave up a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Second quarter

Colorado 21, Utah 9

0:00 — Cole Becker added a 47-yard field goal on the final play of the half, as Utah drove 36 yards to set up the score. Colorado 21, Utah 9.

0:49 — Colorado marched downfield to take a two-score lead right before the half, as Will Sheppard caught a 6-yard touchdown on a fade with less than a minute until the half. Colorado 21, Utah 6.

That was set up by an insane catch by Travis Hunter on fourth and 8, when Shedeur Sanders threw up a jump ball in between four defenders and Hunter came down with the catch for a 28-yard gain to the Utah 6.

5:37 — Cole Becker added a 34-yard field goal to trim Utah’s deficit to eight points, after a second Utah takeaway. Colorado 14, Utah 6.

Utah could only manage seven yards after recovering a Shedeur Sanders fumble at the Colorado 23, leading to another field goal.

7:19 — Shedeur Sanders lost a fumble, after taking his eyes off the snap and having it hit the ground. Junior Tafuna recovered for Utah at the Colorado 23, giving the Utes another takeaway deep in Buffaloes territory.

First quarter

Colorado 14, Utah 3

0:14 — A crazy play ended up in Isaac Wilson’s first interception of the game — Munir McClain couldn’t haul in a pass that was a bit off target but catchable on a long pass, the ball was tipped and Colorado’s Travis Hunter came down with the pick.

5:49 — The Buffaloes are up two scores, after LaJohntay Wester returned a punt return 76 yards for a touchdown. Colorado 14, Utah 3.

That is the second straight week the Utes have given up a special teams touchdown — last week, BYU’s Keelan Marion scored on a 96-yard kick return in the second quarter.

7:51 — Colorado is in the lead. The Buffaloes capitalized on a fourth-down play, as Will Sheppard caught a 40-yard touchdown pass with Elijah Davis in tight coverage. Colorado 7, Utah 3.

Following a solid kickoff return to start the drive, the Buffaloes faced a first and 23 after a holding penalty and a Logan Fano sack. On third down, Shedeur Sanders hit LaJohntay Wester for an 18-yard gain. That set up the fourth and 5 play at the Utah 40, and the Buffaloes converted the gamble for the early lead.

10:08 — Utah got on the board first, tacking on a 32-yard Cole Becker field goal after the early Colorado turnover. Utah 3, Colorado 0.

Isaac Wilson was sacked on third and goal, pushing the ball back to the Colorado 14.

Shedeur Sanders’ interception was the Buffaloes’ first turnover in two games.

14:52 — It didn’t take long for the first big play of the contest.

Lander Barton intercepted Shedeur Sanders on the first play of the game, picking off the ball at the Colorado 38 and returning it to the Buffaloes’ 21. That sets up the struggling Utah offense in prime position.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against Colorado at Folsom Field will be televised on Fox, with kickoff at 10 a.m. MST.

The game will be streamed at foxsports.com/live.

