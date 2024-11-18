BYU football head coach Kalani Sitake watches as a play unfolds during a game against at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. The 9-1 Cougars face No. 21 Arizona State Saturday in Tempe.

For the first time since blowing a big lead at Oklahoma State last November that cost them a chance to play in a bowl game, the No. 14 BYU Cougars are coming off a devastating loss this week as they prepare to face No. 21 Arizona State in arguably the most important college football game of the Kalani Sitake era, maybe the past two decades.

“We have been one of the top teams in the country scoring in the red zone. It is just the last two weeks it hasn’t gone our way. So we just gotta refocus, find ways to improve, and make sure we get in the end zone this time. That’s the goal.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

How will Sitake’s Cougars respond?

That was the primary topic of the nine-year coach’s weekly press briefing Monday, two days after the team’s perfect season was wrecked 17-13 by the visiting and mediocre Kansas Jayhawks at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“I am excited to see these guys play after this. We have faced some adversity, we have faced a loss. Now we are able to learn from it,” Sitake said. “Let’s see what type of team comes out. This is a good moment for our identity to show.”

BYU fell to 9-1 overall, 6-1 in the Big 12, but still sits atop the conference standings, Sitake reminded reporters several times Monday. Former WAC rival Arizona State (8-2, 5-2) is one of the hottest teams in the country, and coming off an impressive 24-14 win at nationally ranked Kansas State.

A spot in the Big 12 conference championship game is more than likely on the line at 1:30 p.m. MST in Tempe, and BYU can probably say goodbye to its aspirations of making the College Football Playoff if it can’t quickly overcome last week’s major disappointment and upset the resurgent Sun Devils.

“So this (Kansas) game didn’t go in our favor. I want to see our response be a lot different (than after KU recovered a botched pooch punt and immediately scored the go-ahead touchdown),” Sitake said. “If it is going to be different, I gotta lead the way. I gotta be an example to it. From what I see from the boys today, and what I saw from after the game, I feel like they are in a really good spot right now.”

Sitake said he will continue to lean on the culture he’s established, and the team’s identity, all week. He has described it as a culture of togetherness, of learning and growing, and of staying humble and hungry. The identity that has emerged this year is a team with a chip on its shoulder after being picked to finish 13th in the 16-team Big 12.

Arizona State, coincidentally, was picked to finish dead last. Obviously, both teams have been major surprises.

“I feel a slight connection to them, because nobody cared about (either of) us before the season. None of you guys even predicted this happening,” Sitake said. “To have this game be something with a lot of meaning is really cool at this point.”

Saying it has a lot of meaning is something of an understatement. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham believes it is so huge that on Monday he admonished ASU fans to not sell or give away their tickets to BYU fans if they can’t make it to the game themselves.

Conservative estimates have BYU fans already buying up to 30% of the available tickets months ago.

“Have them show you an ASU hat or shirt or something,” Dillingham said to ASU supporters.

BYU’s team will be out to prove its identity in a different way — through better execution than what it showed against Kansas, particularly on offense. While the Cougars’ defense played well enough to win — holding KU below its offensive averages across the board — the BYU offense sputtered when it mattered most.

The shortcomings “give you more motivation and a little bit more oomph when you are trying to get it done,” Sitake said. “So that is what we are focusing on. We will get there. I feel good about this matchup this weekend and for us to learn from this and the lessons that we can learn from this last game.”

Sitake said field goals won’t get it done against ASU, which has one of the best running backs in the country in Cam Skattebo and a quarterback that BYU recruited when he left Michigan State and entered the transfer portal, Sam Leavitt.

“We just gotta be better in practice, and be more efficient. Execution has gotta be the key. Everybody wants to score in the red zone. We are no different than anyone else,” Sitake said. “We have been one of the top teams in the country scoring in the red zone. It is just the last two weeks it hasn’t gone our way. So we just gotta refocus, find ways to improve, and make sure we get in the end zone this time. That’s the goal.”

BYU defensive lineman John Nelson said BYU’s identity of which Sitake speaks is one of treating every game like it is the Super Bowl.

“The identity is we are going to play hard no matter who we are playing, and you can pick us to lose (and we don’t care),” Nelson said. “You can pick us to be underdogs. It doesn’t matter to us. We are going to believe in ourselves no matter what game we are playing, no matter what team we are playing. Arizona State is just another game on our schedule that we need to win and play hard through and yeah, that is our identity.”

Linebacker Isaiah Glasker said the loss will help the Cougars pay more attention to details throughout practice this week.

“I would say (our identity) is when they swing first, we will see basically how we respond,” Glasker said. “We knew Kansas was going to be a good team, and we just knew that we would have to bring everything. We fell short, so this coming week we are going to have to see how we respond. And I believe in our boys, and I trust our coaches.”

Cougars on the air No. 14 BYU (9-1, 6-1) at No. 21 Arizona State (8-2, 5-2) Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MST

At Mountain America Stadium

Tempe, Arizona

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Sitake said every team is banged up and physically sore at this juncture in the season, and BYU is no different. Starting safety Crew Wakley sustained an undisclosed injury against KU, but it isn’t season-ending. Redshirt freshman Raider Damuni played well in relief, Sitake said.

“There is a chance (Wakley) could play this weekend. Obviously, you have to be able to practice (first),” Sitake said. “… We are ready to play him if he is ready to go. But he has gotta be ready to practice.”