White Team forward Cole Beaudoin (24) and Black Team forward Jonathan Castagna (74) wait for the puck to drop during the Utah Hockey Club’s development camp intra-squad scrimmage held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Utah Hockey Club fans quickly accepted Tij Iginla as the face of the franchise’s future when the club selected him sixth overall in the draft, but don’t forget about Utah HC’s other first-round pick, Cole Beaudoin. He’s determined to do everything it takes to be a star in the National Hockey League, and it seems like he’s on the right track.

“Work hard and good things will come,” Beaudoin said without hesitation when asked for the best bit of advice he’s ever received.

Related Utah Hockey Club jerseys to be available for purchase Friday

That’s the message that his father, Eric, who played 53 games in the NHL, has always told him. It’s gotten him this far and if he makes it to the next level, it will have a lot to do with that advice.

His hard work has translated directly onto the scoresheet so far. Beaudoin has seven goals and 16 points in 15 OHL games this year. His Barrie Colts are in second place in the Eastern Conference, meaning they’re comfortably in a playoff spot for now.

Cole Beaudoin’s workout routine

As much as Beaudoin stands out on the ice, he’s even more of a machine in the gym.

“The gym aspect, I love doing that,” he said. “I feel like that’s kind of the person I am — that inner drive in me, just wanting to get better.”

When Beaudoin wakes up in the morning, he heads to the rink for a team workout. He always gets there early to prepare his body beforehand. Then he goes to practice, where his goal is to get one percent better every day. After that, he typically does either yoga or a video session.

Related Pair of Utah Hockey Club dads named to Hall of Fame selection committee

While NHL training camp can be a wakeup call for some players, Beaudoin says he felt like he fit right in.

“I feel like that’s how I’ve always been,” he said of his work ethic. “Going up there (for training camp), everyone’s kind of the same way. They pushed me and made me realize that I needed to continue to keep being the person and player I am. It was good to see that the way I am is what they do, so they can push me and I can push them.”

Cole’s goals

First and foremost, Beaudoin has his sights set on the Ross Robertson Cup, the OHL championship trophy.

“That’s always been a goal of mine, since I came into the OHL,” he said. “We have a really good team and I really think we can do it this year.”

A large part of Beaudoin’s focus this year has been on helping the younger players. Remember that the OHL mainly consists of teenagers — including Beaudoin’s 16-year-old teammate, Parker Vaughan.

“Coming back from an NHL camp, I think that really helped me just have confidence in myself and just try to help the young guys out,” he said.

He also hopes to be able to play for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Championship. He’s duly excited that the tournament is in his hometown of Ottawa this year.

“I’m not thinking about it too much,” Beaudoin said. “I’m more thinking about the team right now, but if it comes across and I get invited to the camp and get the chance to play for them, it’s going to be exciting.”

As far as development goes, Beaudoin hopes to become a player that the coach can trust in any situation.

“That’s always been a big aspect of my game, is being able to be put out in those last two minutes, or being able to be put out in any kind of draw scenario,” he said. “So I think that’s something that I’m going to continue to work on.”