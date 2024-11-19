Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) passes during the game against the Queens Royals at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

When the college basketball season was getting ready to start just two weeks ago, incoming BYU Cougars freshman Egor Demin was widely considered a very good prospect but perhaps not an elite one. Mock drafts had him pegged in the 8-23 range (there are 30 picks in the first round).

That has quickly changed thanks to Demin’s outstanding start.

The Cougars have played in just four games and all of them have been against competition well below what they’ll face once Big 12 Conference play starts Dec. 31, but Demin has been nothing short of spectacular.

The 6-foot-9, 18 year-old Russian has averaged 17 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while making 11 of his 20 3-point attempts. He has earned both of the Big 12′s Newcomer of the Week honors so far.

All of that has led to Demin shooting up draft boards.

Here’s a look at how some prognosticators have him ranked now.

Bleacher Report

Ranking on Nov. 5: 14th

Ranking now: 4th

“While the Cooper Flagg hype came built in after years of coverage and NBA accessibility, no player has generated more NBA buzz on his own so far than Egor Demin,” wrote Jonathan Wasserman.

“BYU coach Kevin Young has given the freshman an ideal role to showcase his on-ball upside, and the Russian has capitalized, looking like a legitimate 6′9″ initiator creating advantages and setting up teammates with his handle, size and passing IQ. So far, he’s looked fluid and convincing enough for scouts to start feeling confident in his ability to continue playmaking at a high level in the NBA.”

ESPN

Ranking on Nov. 5: 11th

Ranking now: 7th

“Few freshmen have been more impressive than Demin, who is utilizing a tremendous platform at BYU to showcase his outstanding size, spectacular court vision, shotmaking prowess and all-around talent against, thus far, lower-level competition,” wrote Jonathan Givony.

“Demin has the NBA’s full attention and will be closely scrutinized once BYU’s season starts in earnest in late November and in early December with matchups against Ole Miss, Providence and others. Then we’ll learn more about his defense, toughness and ability to generate efficient offense against high-major opponents.”

Some outlets have updated rankings but have not included blurbs about players.

NBA Draft Room

Ranking on Nov. 5: 8th

Ranking now: 4th

Tankathon

Ranking on Nov. 5: 11th

Ranking now: 4th

NBADraft.net

Ranking on Nov. 5: 16th

Ranking now: 2nd

Meanwhile, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has not released an updated mock draft, but he has spoken very highly of Demin’s start after initially being lower than many on the jumbo point guard’s trajectory.

“He is a big dude,” Vecenie said after BYU’s season opener against Central Arkansas. “I have him in the top five right now. I don’t know if I have him 2, 3, 4, 5, whatever, but I have him at the very least at 5.”