BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) looks up at the big screen as he and his teammates walk off the field as their hopes of a perfect season are crushed by Kansas at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13.

Going into the final two weeks of the regular season, there are still a laundry list of potential scenarios that involve multiple Big 12 programs that could earn their way into the league’s football conference championship game.

While BYU and Colorado sit a game (or more) ahead of the rest of the field in the Big 12 standings, the Cougars’ loss to Kansas last week opened the door for other teams to stay in the hunt.

It sets up a critical weekend in Week 13 — while there are scenarios where both BYU and Colorado could clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game this weekend, there’s also the possibility both might no longer control their destiny if they lose.

That gives other schools — Arizona State and Iowa State, in particular — hope that things can fall their way. In the case of the Sun Devils, they now control their own destiny, too. If Arizona State beats BYU this weekend, it has an inside track to the Big 12 championship game.

Let the chaos continue.

Here’s our look at how the Big 12 stacks up through the 12th week of the 2024 season.

Colorado wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass agianst Utah Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. | David Zalubowski

1. Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot

Climbed one spot Last week: Beat Utah, 49-24

Beat Utah, 49-24 Next game: Saturday at Kansas, 1:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

Colorado made quite the statement, beating preseason favorite Utah by 25 points in a game where even players like Shedeur Sanders admitted the Buffaloes could have played cleaner. Still, Colorado overcame a couple turnovers deep in its own territory and made big plays in all three phases of the game before scoring two late touchdowns to finish off the Utes.

The Buffaloes have a clear path to the Big 12 championship game — keep winning and they’re in. Kansas has beaten ranked teams in back-to-back weeks — can they challenge Colorado on Saturday? Colorado brings plenty of momentum into the contest, having won four straight and seven of its last eight games.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed one spot

Climbed one spot Last week: Beat then-No. 16 Kansas State, 24-14

Beat then-No. 16 Kansas State, 24-14 Next game: Saturday vs. No. 14 BYU, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

The Sun Devils are one of the nation’s best stories this season — they’ve gone from being picked to finish 16th in the Big 12 to having their destiny in their hands in terms of a Big 12 championship game berth. Arizona State built a 24-0 lead on the road at Kansas State, earning a signature win in the process.

Saturday’s game between the Sun Devils and BYU is basically a de facto play-in game for the Big 12 championship game — the winner has the odds in its favor to advance to the title game. The Sun Devils are playing better than BYU right now — Arizona State has won three straight, while the Cougars are coming off their first loss of the year.

3. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed two spots

Climbed two spots Last week: Beat Cincinnati, 34-17

Beat Cincinnati, 34-17 Next game: Saturday at Utah, 5:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

The Cyclones picked up a much-needed win after losing two straight, as they pulled away from Cincinnati with a couple late-game touchdowns. As a result, Iowa State is still squarely in the Big 12 conference race entering the final two weeks of the regular season.

Up next is a matchup at Utah, which has lost six straight. The Utes’ offense showed signs of life this past week, though Utah is on its longest losing streak under coach Kyle Whittingham. Can Iowa State keep pace in the league race and keep hope alive for a Big 12 championship game berth?

4. BYU Cougars (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots

Dropped three spots Last week: Lost to Kansas, 17-13

Lost to Kansas, 17-13 Next game: Saturday at No. 21 Arizona State, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN)

It’s time to put the old, faded Quest For Perfection T-shirt back in the catacombs of the closet, BYU fans.

For the first time this season, the bounces didn’t go the Cougars’ way, and some questionable play calls and execution errors were too much to overcome in the team’s first loss of the season. While BYU had a chance to win the game with a late drive, Kansas held strong, earning its second win over a ranked team in as many weeks.

The Cougars still control their own destiny — if they win out, they’ll be in the Big 12 championship game — but their margin for error is much less after the loss. Plus, Arizona State is playing well and can earn the tiebreaker over BYU if the Sun Devils beat them on Saturday. A lot is at stake in Tempe this weekend.

Arizona State defensive back Shamari Simmons (7) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Kansas State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Arizona State won 24-14. | Charlie Riedel

5. Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 24-14

Lost to Arizona State, 24-14 Next game: Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

Going into last weekend, Kansas State appeared to be in solid position to contend for a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but a home loss to Arizona State puts it in a trailing position with two weeks to go. The Wildcats need to win out — which would include a win at Iowa State — and get some help to have a shot at the Big 12 title game.

It’s been a crazy year in the league, so nothing is impossible, and the Wildcats have shown they are resilient. First, though, Kansas State will need to beat a reeling Cincinnati team to give the Wildcats hope going into the regular season’s final week.

6. Baylor Bears (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots

Climbed three spots Last week: Beat West Virginia, 49-35

Beat West Virginia, 49-35 Next game: Saturday at Houston, 5 p.m. MST (FS1)

Baylor is one of the hottest teams in the Big 12 right now — last week, the Bears went on the road and convincingly beat West Virginia for their fourth-straight win. The talk has shifted from Dave Aranda’s job being in jeopardy to Baylor making a run at a solid bowl destination.

The Bears will face a Houston team this week that is coming off a humbling loss at Arizona. The Cougars have been inconsistent this year, but have also shown they are capable of springing an upset. Will Baylor be able to win on the road for the second straight week?

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Bye

Bye Next game: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Texas Tech’s hopes to make the Big 12 title game are hanging by a thread after the team lost three of its past four games, though that win — a victory over then-undefeated Iowa State — shows that the Red Raiders can compete with anyone in the league. Unfortunately, they lost to Colorado the week before the bye and would need a lot of help to make the conference championship.

Texas Tech will next face an Oklahoma State team that is still winless in Big 12 play and the most disappointing team in the league this season. The Red Raiders have fallen on hard times since starting Big 12 action 3-0, but a win this week would help.

8. Kansas Jayhawks (4-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed four spots

Climbed four spots Last week: Beat then-No. 6 BYU, 17-13

Beat then-No. 6 BYU, 17-13 Next game: Saturday vs. No. 16 Colorado, 1:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

The Jayhawks pulled off the biggest upset of the Big 12 thus far — which is saying something, because there have been some shockers in recent weeks. Kansas shut down the BYU offense — the Cougars didn’t score a touchdown in four red-zone trips, including a drive in the final minute that ended in a turnover on downs — and are playing the best they have all season.

Kansas can’t win the league, as many expected the Jayhawks would contend for before the season, but it can become bowl eligible if it wins out. The next game, though, is especially tough, as Kansas hosts a surging Colorado team that looks quite a bit better than the BYU squad the Jayhawks just beat.

9. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots

Dropped two spots Last week: Lost to Baylor, 49-35

Lost to Baylor, 49-35 Next game: Saturday vs. UCF, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPNU)

West Virginia is squarely in the middle of the Big 12 standings after losing a home game against Baylor. The Mountaineers were able to keep pace with the Bears in a high-scoring first half, but Baylor pulled away in the second half to earn the win.

Now, the focus for West Virginia is on becoming bowl eligible. Its best shot at it will be this week in the home finale against UCF. If the Mountaineers lost that one, they would need to win at Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.

Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) is tackled by Cincinnati safety Trevon Gola-Callard Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall

10. Cincinnati Bearcats (5-5, 3-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped two spots

Dropped two spots Last week: Lost to Iowa State, 34-17

Lost to Iowa State, 34-17 Next game: Saturday at Kansas State, 6 p.m. MST (ESPN2)

The Bearcats at one point looked like they could factor into the Big 12 race, but three straight losses have derailed the team. Cincinnati had a shot against Iowa State after trimming its deficit to three early in the fourth quarter on a 41-yard touchdown run from Brendan Sorsby, but the Cyclones put the game away with two late touchdowns.

Another challenge awaits this week, as a hurting Kansas State team hosts the Bearcats. Cincinnati needs one more win to become bowl eligible. After facing the Wildcats, the Bearcats will host TCU to finish the regular season.

11. TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change

No change Last week: Bye

Bye Next game: Saturday vs. Arizona, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

The opportunity is there for TCU to finish the season strong and put a positive stamp on a year that hit the skids for a month when the Horned Frogs lost three out of four games following a 2-0 start. TCU is rested up, following a bye week, going into the final two weeks of the season.

First up is the home finale against Arizona, a team that is trying to become bowl eligible after a long losing streak was snapped last week. TCU is a heavy favorite in ESPN’s Football Power Index metrics. Following that, the Horned Frogs will hit the road to face a Cincinnati team that is on a three-game losing streak after some early-season success. Could TCU end the regular season with eight wins?

12. Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Climbed three spots

Climbed three spots Last week: Beat Houston, 27-3

Beat Houston, 27-3 Next game: Saturday at TCU, 1 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

It’s a stretch to call it a get-right game, but man, did Arizona need the victory it got over Houston. The Wildcats, after a five-game losing streak, finally put things together, as they outscored the Cougars 17-0 in the third quarter to log a much-needed win.

Though it may be too monumental of a task to accomplish after a forgettable season, Arizona is still mathematically alive to make the postseason. It won’t be easy — after a road game at TCU, the Wildcats finish the year against rival Arizona State, which is 8-2 and entered the top 25 rankings this week.

13. Houston Cougars (4-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped three spots

Dropped three spots Last week: Lost to Arizona, 27-3

Lost to Arizona, 27-3 Next game: Saturday vs. Baylor, 5 p.m. MST (FS1)

It’s tough to know what you’ll get out of Houston every game. One week, the Cougars are knocking off a team that is expected to challenge for the Big 12 crown, the next week Houston falls apart in an offensively challenged loss.

With two weeks left, the Cougars need two wins to become bowl eligible. It seems unlikely at this point, even if Houston is at its best — the Cougars host a hot Baylor team this week, before hitting the road in the regular-season finale to face a ranked BYU squad.

14. UCF Knights (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Bye

Bye gtv Saturday at West Virginia, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPNU)

UCF’s second season in the Big 12 has been as up and down as the Knights’ first year in the league in 2023. With two games to go, there’s still a path to bowl eligibility, but it’s tough to put it out of mind that UCF has lost six of its past seven games.

If the Knights manage to beat West Virginia on the road this week, there’s the possibility that UCF can return to the postseason. The final week brings with it a home game against an underwhelming Utah squad, a winnable but difficult last game of the regular season.

Colorado defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas, bottom, sacks Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. | David Zalubowski

15. Utah Utes (4-6, 1-6 Big 12)

Poll movement: Dropped one spot

Dropped one spot Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Colorado, 49-24

Lost to then-No. 17 Colorado, 49-24 Next game: Saturday vs. No. 22 Iowa State, 5:30 p.m. MST (Fox)

Is the end of the season here yet for the Utes?

Sometimes, that’s got to be the feeling, after Utah’s year has gone down a path that’s never been ventured in Kyle Whittingham’s tenure — a six-game losing streak. Colorado was simply too good for a struggling Utes team to keep up with, and the Buffaloes pulled away to hand Utah its worst loss of the season.

There’s still something left to fight for, and that’s bowl eligibility. While the Utes haven’t won since late September, they still have one of the Big 12′s top defenses — even after a rough game against Colorado — and showed some signs of life offensively last week. Could Utah surprise and beat both Iowa State and UCF to end the season?

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-7, 0-7 Big 12)

Poll movement: No change

No change Last week: Bye

Bye Next game: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

It’s lonely being the only Big 12 team that is already eliminated from postseason competition. That’s where Oklahoma State finds itself following a seven-game losing streak, one that very well could extend to the end of the season.

Is there a win left in the season, to give the Cowboys at least one conference victory? First, there’s a matchup against Texas Tech in the home finale, then Oklahoma State plays at Colorado in the final week. The game against the Red Raiders is the more winnable of the two.