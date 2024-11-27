Utah State volleyball lost its opening match in the Mountain West women’s volleyball championship on Wednesday, falling 3-1 to Boise State.

With the loss, the Aggies were eliminated from the tournament ahead of a potential matchup with San Jose State, the team at the center of an ongoing conflict over the conference’s policy on transgender athletes.

Utah State was one of five teams to forfeit to San Jose State during the regular season, and one of its players then joined a lawsuit against the Mountain West that aimed to prevent SJSU’s player, who teammates say is transgender, from taking part in this week’s volleyball championship.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled in favor of the Mountain West, saying that the tournament could proceed as planned. That decision was upheld Tuesday by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Those rulings were significant not just to the broader debate over transgender athletes, but also to Utah State’s chances of claiming the tournament title this week. That’s because the winner of Wednesday’s match between the Aggies and Boise State was set to face San Jose State in Friday’s semifinals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, leaders at Boise State, which also forfeited to San Jose State during the season, and Utah State were asked by The Associated Press whether they’d forfeit Friday’s game if they advanced.

A Boise State spokesman wouldn’t comment, while a Utah State spokesman said the school was reviewing this week’s ruling and staying focused on Wednesday’s game.

The Utah State player who joined the lawsuit later told KSL that the team hadn’t yet decided about the potential forfeit but planned to stay united.

Now, the Aggies are eliminated, and it’s Boise State that has a tough decision to make.

The Mountain West has said that forfeits in the conference tournament will be treated as losses, just as they were during the regular season.

In the ongoing legal battle and in media interviews, the Mountain West and San Jose State have maintained that all San Jose State players are eligible to compete. The school has not publicly confirmed that there’s a transgender player on the team.

The Boise State-San Jose State semifinal game is scheduled for 5 p.m. MST on Friday.