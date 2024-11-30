One of the most prolific kickers in Utah high school football state history will be staying home for college.

On Saturday, Murray’s Dillon Curtis announced that he has committed to play for the Utah Utes.

How good of kicker is Curtis? This season, he set the state records for most field goals made in a game (six, against Payson) and longest field goal, a 63-yarder against Tooele.

As a junior in 2023, Curtis also made a 59-yarder against Copper Hills, tied for the fourth-longest in state history. In all for his high school career, Curtis made 27 field goals and 54 extra points.

That resume earned Curtis one of the most prestigious honors in high school football in the entire country, a spot in the Navy All-American Bowl, which will be played on Jan. 11 in San Antonio, Texas, and aired on NBC.

Just two kickers earned spots, one for the West roster and one for the East roster.

Curtis becomes the 17th prospect committed to the Utes as part of their 2025 recruiting class as the early signing period is next week.