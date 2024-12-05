For the first time in program history, BYU boasts a First Team All-Big 12 selection.

In fact, the Cougars have three such players for the 2024 campaign — with 10 more receiving additional recognition.

Senior offensive tackle Caleb Etienne, junior kicker Will Ferrin and senior defensive end Tyler Batty all landed on the All-Big 12 First Team. Ferrin was also named the conference’s Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

The league’s 16 head coaches vote for the awards, which were announced Thursday, but the coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

BYU’s Second Team honorees were junior return specialist Keelan Marion and senior defensive back Jakob Robinson.

Cougars who were given honorable mention status were cornerback Marque Collins, linebacker Isaiah Glasker, offensive tackle Brayden Keim, linebacker Jack Kelly, offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho, defensive lineman Blake Mangelson and quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

Additionally, Batty was an honorable mention for both Defensive Lineman and Player of the Year, Etienne for Offensive Lineman of the Year and safety Tommy Prassas for Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Individual Big 12 award winners

Offensive Player of The Year — Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, QB

Defensive Player of The Year — Travis Hunter, Colorado, DB

Offensive Newcomer of The Year — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, WR

Defensive Newcomer of The Year — BJ Green II, Colorado, DE

Offensive Freshman of The Year — Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, QB

Defensive Freshmen of The Year — Josiah Trotter, West Virginia, LB

Special Teams Player of The Year — Will Ferrin, BYU, K; Jaylin Noel, Iowa State, PR/KR

Offensive Lineman of The Year — Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Defensive Lineman of The Year — Brendan Mott, Kansas State

Chuck Neinas Coach of The Year — Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State, second season