Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake applauds action agaistn Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Wednesday marks the start of college football’s early signing period, meaning players in the 2025 class can now officially sign with their chosen programs.

BYU has already secured commitments from many prospects, but there’s still time to add more.

Check this article throughout the day on Wednesday to see the latest additions to the BYU football program.

High school commits

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-6, 295 pounds.

Alameda High School (Oakland, California).

Rated as the No. 76 player in California by 247 Sports.

Twin brother Kelepi is also a BYU signee.

Chose BYU over Arizona, Utah, Arizona and other programs.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-6, 220 pounds.

Canby High School (Canby, Oregon).

Rated as the No. 3 prospect in Oregon by 247 Sports.

Recorded 2,100 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in high school.

Chose BYU over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and other schools.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 226 pounds.

Tualatin High School, (Tualatin, Oregon).

Rated as the No. 10 player in Oregon by 247 Sports.

Threw for 76 touchdowns in high school with 6,207 total yards.

Earned First Team All-State honors in 2024.

Chose BYU over Houston, Oregon, Boise State and other schools.

Kelepi Finau, DL

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 250 pounds.

Alameda High School (Oakland, California).

Twin brother Siosiua is also a BYU signee.

Chose the Cougars over Cal, Stanford, Arizona State and other programs.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 235 pounds.

Newbury Park High School (Newbury Park, California).

Rated as the No. 102 player in California by 247 Sports.

Logged 497 received yards and seven touchdowns in high school.

Father Gary played tight end at BYU.

Chose the Cougars over competing offers from Washington, Stanford, Michigan and other programs.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 245 pounds.

La Habra High School (La Habra, California).

Rated as the No. 67 player in California by 247 Sports.

Posted eight sacks, three interceptions, and 18 tackles for loss in 2024.

Also played tight end and recorded 281 receiving yards with six touchdowns.

Chose BYU over Cal, San Diego State, San Jose State and other programs.

Kingston Keanaaina, RB

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-0, 205 pounds.

St. Francis (Mountain View, California).

Rated as the No. 119 prospect in California by 247 Sports.

Posted 5,711 all purpose yards and 47 touchdowns across his high school career.

Two-time First Team All-State selection.

Chose BYU over Arizona, Washington, Stanford and other schools.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 178 pounds.

Sultana High School (Hesperia, California).

Rated as the No. 50 recruit in California by 247 Sports.

Posted 2,945 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns in high school.

Earned MaxPreps national All-American honors three times.

Flipped from Washington to BYU and drew interest from Alabama, Georgia, Florida and other schools.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

5-foot-11, 186 pounds.

Faith Lutheran High School (Las Vegas, Nevada).

Rated as the No. 11 player in Nevada by 247 Sports.

Posted 2,810 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns in high school.

Chose BYU over Wisconsin, Syracuse, Indiana and other programs.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 225 pounds.

Westlake High School (Saratoga Springs, Utah).

Rated as the No. 19 overall player in Utah by 247 Sports.

Recorded 47 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2024.

Chose BYU over other offers from Washington State, UNLV, New Mexico and more.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 215 pounds.

Mountain Ridge High School (Herriman, Utah).

Rated as the No. 18 recruit in Utah by 247 Sports.

Posted 54 tackles with eight sacks, two forced fumbles and six blocked kicks in 2024.

Chose BYU over San Jose State and Washington State.

Will Walker, K

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-5, 210 pounds.

Riverton High School (Riverton, Utah).

Rated as the No. 3 punting prospect in the country by 247 Sports.

2024 Deseret News 6A Region II Special Teams MVP.

Son of former BYU punter Rob Walker.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-7, 295 pounds.

Lone Peak High School (American Fork, Utah).

Rated as the No. 5 recruit in Utah and No. 39 offensive tackle in the country by 247 Sports.

Deseret News 6A Second Team All-State selection in 2023.

Son of former BYU offensive lineman Garry and younger brother of current Cougars Connor and Trevor.

Chose BYU over interest from Oregon, Oklahoma, Florida and other schools.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 220 pounds.

Weber High School (Ogden, Utah).

Rated as the No. 9 prospect in Utah by 247 Sports.

Made 352 total tackles with 10 sacks and three interceptions across his high school career.

A two-time Deseret News 6A First Team All-State selection at linebacker.

Son of former BYU kicker/punter Matt Payne.

Chose the Cougars over Utah, USC, UCLA and other programs.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-8, 280 pounds.

Kirksville High School (Kirksville, Missouri).

Rated as the No. 11 player in Missouri by 247 Sports.

Two-time all conference selection.

Committed to the Cougars over competing offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and more.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-6, 225 pounds.

Alpharetta High School (Alpharetta, Georgia).