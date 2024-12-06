Corner Canyon guard Noah Bendinger (5) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by North Broward Prep small forward Jayden Smith (23) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

West Wendover, Nev. 81, Rockwell 74

West Wendover pulled off an 81-74 victory over Rockwell at the West Wendover Tournament in West Wendover, Nev. The Wolverines secured their win by outscoring Rockwell 26-15 in the decisive fourth quarter. Isaac Christiansen was the standout for Rockwell (1-2) with 22 points and three 3-pointers, while Devon Jessop contributed 20 points.

Delta 49, Kanab 31

Delta defeated Kanab 49-31 at the 2A/3A Preview at Sevier Valley Center. Delta (2-1) took control early, outscoring Kanab (3-0) 17-13 in the second quarter and extending its lead with a solid fourth quarter. Kobe Driggs and Bronco Bundy each contributed 10 points for Delta, while Kanab’s Cash Mortensen led the Cowboys with 10 points, supported by James Quinn, who hit two 3-pointers.

San Juan 63, Carbon 62

San Juan edged out Carbon 63-62 at the 2A/3A Preview held at Sevier Valley Center. The Broncos (2-1) secured the win despite scoring only 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Carbon (0-3) rallied with 19 points but fell just short. Tripp Palmer led San Juan with 16 points, and Cannon Mortensen topped Carbon’s efforts with 16 points as well. Jagger Nieves and Cole Duke added vital contributions for San Juan, scoring 14 and 13 points respectively.

Lehi 79, Meridian, Idaho 57

Lehi defeated Meridian, Idaho 79-57 at the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School. Lehi (3-0) secured a strong lead by outscoring the Warriors 20-9 in the second quarter. Easton Hawkins led the Pioneers with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, while Ashton Shewell added 21 points and three 3-pointers.

Enterprise 53, Ogden 51

Enterprise edged out Ogden 53-51 at the 2A/3A Preview at Sevier Valley Center. Enterprise (1-1) built an early advantage, outscoring the Tigers 24-10 in the first quarter. Nolan Johnson led the Wolves with 15 points, while Treyson Whitman contributed 18. For Ogden (3-1), Jackson Maw was the leading scorer with 20 points.

Cottonwood 84, Rocky Mountain, Idaho 52

Cottonwood defeated Rocky Mountain, Idaho 84-52 in the Tournament of Champions at Corner Canyon High School. Cottonwood (2-3) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Rocky Mountain 22-17. John Rosevear led the Colts with 22 points and six 3-pointers, while Tengis Bayasgalan added 15 points. Rocky Mountain’s Machaon Savedra scored a team-high 13 points for the Grizzlies (0-1).

Westlake 78, Snow Canyon 43

Westlake defeated Snow Canyon 78-43 during the Coach Walker Holiday Classic at Pine View High School. Westlake (2-2) dominated the third quarter, outscoring Snow Canyon (1-4) 37-10, which helped secure the victory. Symon Sua led the Thunder with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. For the Warriors, Reggie MacKay was the top scorer with 11 points, contributing one 3-pointer.

Richfield 64, Grantsville 52

Richfield defeated Grantsville 64-52 at the 2A/3A Preview held at Sevier Valley Center. Jorgen Southwick led the Wildcats (3-2) with 30 points, including six 3-pointers, while Griffin Wayman added 13 points with three 3-pointers. Richfield built a commanding halftime lead by outscoring the Cowboys 18-9 in the second quarter. Bryson Roberts topped the scoring for the Cowboys (2-1) with 13 points, and Dennis Castagno contributed 11 points with three 3-pointers.

Duchesne 55, Millard 39

Duchesne triumphed over Millard 55-39 in a nonregion matchup, thanks to a strong offensive showing led by Tanner Stansfield, who scored 15 points and made two 3-pointers. Duchesne (1-1) widened its lead in the third quarter by outscoring Millard 17-6. D Memmott was the standout for Millard (0-5) with 17 points and two 3-pointers. Jeshaun Johnson contributed to Duchesne’s success with 11 points, including two 3-pointers.

Rock Canyon, Colo. 62, Herriman 57

Rock Canyon defeated Herriman 62-57 in a nonregion game at the Tournament of Champions at Corner Canyon High School. J. David led the Jaguars (0-1) with an impressive 34 points, including five 3-pointers, while K. Lehmen added 14 points. For the Mustangs (4-1) Stockton Blanchard recorded 24 points with five 3-pointers, and Carlo Mulford chipped in 16 points and four 3-pointers. Despite trailing at halftime, Rock Canyon rallied with a strong 22-point fourth quarter to secure the win.

Juan Diego 67, Desert Hills 63

Juan Diego rallied in the fourth quarter to tie and ultimately defeated Desert Hills 67-63 in overtime at the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. Luke Meyer led the Soaring Eagle (3-2) with 23 points, while Stockton Young added 14 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Desert Hills (3-2) leading with a strong 20-point third quarter, Chaz Holbrook’s 22 points and four 3-pointers weren’t enough to secure the win. Ben Chase also contributed 13 points for Desert Hills in the narrow loss.

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 45, Parowan 37

Montezuma-Cortez defeated Parowan 45-37. The Panthers took control early, outscoring the Rams 14-4 in the first quarter, and held on with strong performances in the third and fourth quarters. Hunter Bettridge led Parowan (2-2) with 13 points, while Daniel Bernhardi contributed 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Montezuma-Cortez showcased a balanced team effort to secure the win.

Union 77, North Sanpete 57

Union defeated North Sanpete 77-57 with a dominant performance in the second quarter, outscoring North Sanpete 21-9 to build a decisive lead. Wayke Olsen led the Cougars (2-2) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Andrus Jensen added 12 points. For the Hawks, Ridge Hendry scored a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

Dixie 63, Maple Mountain 48

Dixie defeated Maple Mountain 63-48 in the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. The Flyers built an early lead by outscoring the Golden Eagles 22-5 in the first quarter. Tyler Walter led Dixie with 16 points, while Jay Jay Davey added 14 for the Flyers (4-2). For Maple Mountain (1-4), Zack Allan recorded 10 points, and Eli Liddiard contributed seven, including a 3-pointer.

Riverton 70, Bountiful 60

Riverton secured its first win of the season by defeating Bountiful 70-60. Blake Robbins led the Silverwolves (1-3) with 27 points and five 3-pointers, while Ryker Kerekes contributed 23 points and two 3-pointers. The Redhawks (2-2) were paced by Bryson Heath’s 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Lincoln Smith added 14 points. Riverton’s decisive play in the first quarter, outscoring Bountiful 20-16, set the tone for the victory.

Murray 75, Cyprus 59

Murray overcame Cyprus 75-59, boosting its record to 3-2. Damani Wilkerson led the Spartans with 24 points, while Ethan Davies added 17 as Murray outscored Cyprus 32-17 in the third quarter to take control of the game. Despite Cyprus’ effort, Koli Fosita’s 18 points and Sam Ellsworth’s 12 were not enough to keep its record perfect, now standing at 4-1.

Monticello 46, Ouray, Colo. 34

Monticello defeated Ouray, Colo., 46-34 at the Manila Holiday Classic, improving to 1-1. The Buckaroos built a strong halftime lead, outscoring Ouray 13-3 in the second quarter. Cache Young led Monticello with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

Corner Canyon 79, North Broward, Fla. 53

Corner Canyon defeated North Broward, Fla. 79-53 in the Tournament of Champions. The Chargers (2-2) broke open the game with a dominant third quarter, where they outscored the Eagles 27-11 and nailed seven 3-pointers. Noah Bendinger was the standout performer for Corner Canyon, scoring 31 points and sinking six 3-pointers, including five in the third quarter. Christian Rosado led North Broward with 12 points.

1 of 5 Corner Canyon point guard Bryton Valdes (3) goes up for a shot while guarded by North Broward Prep point guard Cristian Rosado (4) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 2 of 5 Corner Canyon shooting guard Tyler Mortensen (30) guards North Broward Prep shooting guard Samuel Cano (25) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 3 of 5 Corner Canyon shooting guard Tyler Mortensen (30) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by North Broward Prep forward Jayden Smith (23) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 4 of 5 Corner Canyon head coach Dan Lunt calls a play during a high school boys basketball game against North Broward Prep as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News 5 of 5 Corner Canyon guard Noah Bendinger (5) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by North Broward Prep small forward Jayden Smith (23) during a high school boys basketball game as part of the Tournament of Champions held at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Orem 61, American Fork 46

Orem defeated American Fork 61-46 in the Tournament of Champions at Corner Canyon High School. Chamberlain Burgess led the Tigers (6-0) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jax Allen added 14 points. Orem outscored the Cavemen 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Jax Oyler was the top scorer for American Fork (1-1) with 11 points, making three 3-pointers.

Water Canyon 50, Pinnacle 38

Water Canyon defeated Pinnacle 50-38, pulling away in the third quarter with a 17-8 run. Dynonte Blackmore led the Wildcats (2-2) with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, while teammate Daniel Cox contributed eight points, also hitting two 3-pointers. Pinnacle’s (2-2) Joey Howell topped his team with 13 points and a 3-pointer in their effort.

Maeser Prep 73, Utah Military Camp Williams 23

Maeser Prep easily defeated Utah Military Camp Williams 73-23, with Maeser Prep improving to 4-2 for the season. Riley George, Kale Garner, and Jaden Garner each scored 10 points to lead the Lions. Shayne Simpson led the Marauders (0-4) with 12 points. Maeser Prep surged ahead by outscoring the Marauders 26-7 in the third quarter to seal the victory.

Canyon View 64, Meadows, Nev. 41

Canyon View dominated Meadows at the Coach Walker Holiday Classic with a commanding 64-41 win. Felps Sanders led the Falcons (4-0) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ty Attig contributed 15 points. Trenton Ludlow added an additional 12 points, also hitting two 3-pointers for Canyon View. The Falcons established control by outscoring the Mustangs by nine points in the second and third quarters, ensuring a comfortable lead throughout the game.

Uintah 90, Ben Lomond 58

Uintah defeated Ben Lomond 90-58, improving to 2-1 for the season. Uintah pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Scots (0-3) 31-14. Dauson Gardiner led the Utes with 23 points, while Brayden Murray contributed 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaerdan Van Beekum paced Ben Lomond with 20 points and five 3-pointers.

Timpanogos 59, Cedar City 33

Timpanogos maintained its unbeaten record by defeating Cedar City 59-33 at the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. Jaxen McCuistion led the Timberwolves (5-0) with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jack Johnson added 14 points with four 3-pointers. Cedar City (1-6) was led by Taylor Davis, who scored 14 points. The Timberwolves steadily increased their lead throughout the game, pulling away in the second half.

South Sevier 57, North Summit 47

South Sevier defeated North Summit 57-47 at the 2A/3A Preview at Sevier Valley Center. The Rams (4-2) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring North Summit 15-5 to secure the victory. Brace Brindley led South Sevier with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Mackson Bastian added 12 points. For North Summit (2-1), Trevor Richins and Chase Padfield each scored 13 points, with Padfield making three 3-pointers.

Duchesne 51, Altamont 33

Duchesne defeated Altamont 51-33, using a dominant second half to secure its first win of the season (2-1). With a strong third quarter, the Eagles outscored Altamont 16-4 and pulled away for good by adding 17 points in the final quarter. Cole Hamilton led Duchesne with 12 points, while Rhett Clayburn tallied 11. Altamont (0-2) was led by Porter Whiting, who scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers, and Thatcher Rust with eight points.

Delta 45, South Summit 42

Delta edged out a close victory against South Summit 45-42, fueled by a 16-point surge in the fourth quarter. Bronco Bundy led the Rabbits (4-1) with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jatyn Brough added nine points to the tally. Logan Woolstenhulme was the standout for the Wildcats (3-2), scoring a game-high 23 points. Delta’s late rally helped it overcome a deficit, ultimately securing the win.

Rowland Hall 70, Moapa Valley, Nev. 57

Luc Dowdle scored 30 points, including six 3-pointers, leading Rowland Hall to a 70-57 victory over Moapa Valley at the West Wendover Tournament in West Wendover, Nev. Rowland Hall (4-2) extended its lead in the third and fourth quarters, outscoring Moapa Valley 19-14 and 21-18, respectively. Landen Brady added 21 points for the Winged Lions.

West Field 76, Mountain View, Idaho 44

West Field defeated Mountain View, Idaho 76-44, pulling away decisively with a strong 24-point effort in the fourth quarter. Jordan Harrison led the Longhorns (2-2) with 26 points, including two 3-pointers, while Jaden Fowers contributed 15 points and also nailed two 3-pointers. Despite a consistent start, Mountain View (0-1) was unable to keep up in the second half, with their top scorer tallying just 16 points.

Green Canyon 73, Twin Falls, Idaho 55

Green Canyon secured a decisive 73-55 victory over Twin Falls, Idaho in the Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament. The Wolves (6-0) opened up a solid lead by outscoring the Bruins 19-8 in the first quarter. Gavin Crane led Green Canyon with 18 points, supported by Jude Haigh who added 16.

Tintic 52, Bryce Valley 46

Tintic rallied in the third quarter to defeat Bryce Valley 52-46. Down by 10 at halftime, Tintic (5-1) outscored the Mustangs 21-11 in the third to seize the lead and secure the victory. Haygen Jameson led the Miners with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. For Bryce Valley (3-2), Luke Andrus paced the team with 16 points and three 3-pointers, while Cooper Owens added 12 points.

Alta 55, Springville 51

Alta edged out Springville 55-51, rallying to overcome a substantial early deficit by outscoring the Red Devils 18-7 in the fourth quarter. Dash Reiser led the Hawks (3-1) with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Zak Paepke contributed 14 points to the victory. For Springville (4-3), Swift Hall was the standout performer, recording 15 points and hitting three 3-pointers in the loss. Despite leading by 16 points after the first quarter, Springville could not maintain its advantage.

Gunnison Valley 68, Wayne 54

Gunnison Valley defeated Wayne 68-54, outscoring the Badgers 17-11 in the fourth quarter to secure their third win of the season (4-1). Braxton Pickett led the Bulldogs with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Landry Edwards contributed 10 points with three 3-pointers. Wayne, now 1-2, was led by Braydon Lee’s 17 points and Blake Peterson’s 15 points. Despite a notable 21-point effort in the third quarter, Wayne could not maintain the momentum in the final period.

Beaver 61, Waterford 59

Beaver edged out Waterford with a 61-59 victory, bolstered by a strong 31-point second quarter. Deegan Blackner led the Beavers (1-1) with 17 points, while Myka Cluff and Taiven Gillins added 16 and 15 points, respectively, each hitting three 3-pointers. Carter Nielson fueled the Ravens (1-1) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, but his efforts weren’t enough to clinch the win. Preston Jenkins also contributed 19 points for Waterford in the closely contested match.

Fremont 70, Box Elder 33

Fremont dominated Box Elder 70-33 in a commanding nonregion win, fueled by Zach Hancock’s game-high 22 points and a strong first quarter performance. The Silverwolves (2-3) outscored the Bees 24-4 in the opening quarter, establishing a lead that Box Elder (0-4) could not overcome. Ben Calvert added 10 points for Fremont, while Carter Buchanan led Box Elder with nine points. Fremont’s Jace Hadley also contributed with two 3-pointers, highlighting its balanced scoring effort.

Copper Hills 64, Skyline 50

Copper Hills defeated Skyline 64-50, breaking away in the fourth quarter with a 26-point surge to clinch the win. Isaiah Reiser led the Grizzlies (1-2) with 18 points, complemented by Jacob Curtis with 16, and Wesley Curtis with three 3-pointers for 15. Skyline (1-1) was paced by Andrew Lindquist’s 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and Cameron Wilson’s 11. The Eagles struggled in the third quarter, scoring only two points, which proved pivotal in the outcome.

Mountain Ridge 76, Taylorsville 65

Mountain Ridge defeated Taylorsville 76-65 as the Sentinels (3-3) outscored the Warriors in the third quarter 23-18 to secure their lead. Landon Blackwell led Mountain Ridge with 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jordan Horsley contributed 20 points with five 3-pointers. Taylorsville’s Kobe Allen scored 24 points with four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit. Logan Bertagnolli added 21 points for Taylorsville (0-4).

Timpview 74, Kahuku, Hawaii 33

Timpview dominated Kahuku, Hawaii, 74-33, with a commanding defensive effort that saw its opponent score zero points in the second quarter. Callen Tollestrup led the Thunderbirds (2-1) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Dean Rueckert added 16 points and two 3-pointers. For the Red Raiders, Ronin Naihe was the leading scorer with 13 points. Timpview built a solid lead early and continued to widen the gap throughout the game.

Morgan 82, Logan 59

Morgan surged to a 29-9 third quarter to secure an 82-59 victory over Logan. Kolton Asay led the Trojans (5-1) with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, while Mason Williams added 18. Logan (1-2) saw Reed Olsen score 22 points and Ethan Woolley contributed 14 with three 3-pointers. Bracken Saunders also played a key role for Morgan with 15 points.

Hurricane 68, Mountain Crest 64

Hurricane defeated Mountain Crest 68-64 in the Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament. Hurricane rallied in the fourth quarter with a 24-point surge to secure the victory. Brigham Kemp led the Tigers (3-2) with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Thailand Gubler added 12 points, also with two 3s. Trey Cooper tallied 20 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Mustangs (2-2), but their late effort fell short.

Mountain View 72, Cedar Valley 65

Mountain View defeated Cedar Valley 72-65 to improve to (3-2). The Bruins outscored the Aviators 22-15 in the third quarter, creating a lead that Cedar Valley couldn’t overcome despite a strong final quarter effort. Coleman Pearson led Mountain View with 16 points, while Cedar Valley’s James Milligan topped his team with 15 points. Ryan Haslam contributed significantly for the Aviators with 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

Farmington 65, Bonneville 51

Farmington secured its first win of the season by defeating Bonneville 65-51, pulling away in the second quarter with a 16-9 run. Malakai Tobler led the Phoenix (1-4) with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while teammates Cameron Brower and Chase Hamblin contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. For the Lakers (1-2), Ben Tesch topped the scoring with 16 points and four 3-pointers, and Davis Degroot added 15 points. Despite a strong third quarter from Bonneville, Farmington maintained control to seal the victory.

Bingham 75, Pleasant Grove 62

Bingham defeated Pleasant Grove 75-62, pulling away with a strong 25-12 second quarter performance. Luke West led the Miners (4-1) with 26 points, including two 3-pointers. For the Vikings (1-3), Jaxon Brown was the top scorer with 14 points. Despite a narrow lead after the first quarter, Pleasant Grove was unable to regain momentum against Bingham’s balanced attack.

Ridgeline 72, Minico, Idaho 39

Ridgeline dominated Minico with a decisive 72-39 victory in the Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament. Ridgeline’s Cooper Hall led all scorers with 16 points, while Dawson Low and Tyler Jackman each contributed two 3-pointers, tallying 11 and 10 points respectively. The RiverHawks (4-0) outscored the Spartans 25-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Minico’s leading scorer was Felix Rodin with 12 points.

Payson 54, Spanish Fork 48

Spanish Fork was unable to overcome Payson as the Lions won 54-48. Gage Christensen led Spanish Fork with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, while Caleb Cabrera added nine. Payson, which improved to 4-0, saw balanced scoring from its lineup and pulled away by outscoring Spanish Fork 15-12 in the second quarter.

Granger 63, Providence Hall 36

Granger defeated Providence Hall 63-36, extending its early lead with a dominant 21-2 second quarter performance. Mason Biddulph led the Lancers with 23 points, while Will Tidwell added 13 points using three beyond the arc. Providence Hall (1-5) was paced by Mckai Turner who scored 11 points. Granger showcased balanced scoring to seal the win.

Tabiona 74, Green River 54

Tabiona defeated Green River 74-54, pulling away with a dominant fourth quarter where it outscored the Pirates 28-10. Gavin Rhoades led the Tigers (1-0) with 20 points, while D Giles and Bryson Fabrizio each contributed 14 points, with Fabrizio hitting two 3-pointers. Green River (2-1) saw Jason Hernandez score a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Tabiona’s offensive surge in the final quarter. Antonio Macias added 12 points for the Pirates.

West Wendover, Nev. 64, Rowland Hall 58

West Wendover defeated Rowland Hall 64-58, clinching the win by maintaining a steady lead established in the first half. The Wolverines outscored the Winged Lions 22-14 in the second quarter to open up a comfortable gap. Luc Dowdle led Rowland Hall with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, while Landen Brady added 18 points.

American Heritage 88, Hayden, Colo. 12

American Heritage dominated Hayden 88-12 at the Manila Holiday Classic. Brady Peery led the Patriots (2-2) with 28 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jackson Black added 17 points with five 3-pointers. James Matsen contributed 11 points, also sinking three 3-pointers. Hayden struggled to keep pace with American Heritage’s offensive onslaught.

Davis 69, Hunter 27

Davis defeated Hunter 69-27, establishing a commanding lead by outscoring the Wolverines 22-9 in the first quarter. Coleman Atwater led the Darts (3-1) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Tradon Bessinger added 11 points with his own trio of 3-pointers. Dominick Phannolath scored 19 points for Hunter (1-3), but it wasn’t enough to close the gap created early in the game. Bode Sparrow contributed significantly for Davis, recording 11 points, six assists, and four steals.

Manila 71, Rangely, Colo. 43

Manila defeated Rangely, Colo. 71-43 with strong performances from Wyatt Muir, who scored 21 points, and Teague Goodman, who added 16 points, including two 3-pointers. The Mustangs (2-0) established an early lead by outscoring the Panthers 22-10 in the first quarter and maintained their momentum with an identical 22-point second quarter. Rangely’s leading scorer was Elija Coleman, contributing 19 points and three assists, but the Panthers struggled to overcome Manila’s early advantage.

Hillcrest 50, Kearns 33

Hillcrest (5-1) defeated Kearns 50-33 thanks to a decisive second-quarter performance, outscoring the Cougars 14-0. Anton Mahler led the Huskies with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Thomas Ashby added 10 points and also made two 3-pointers. Xian Brown was the top scorer for Kearns (3-2) with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite Kearns scoring 11 points in each quarter aside from the second, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

Provo 70, Summit Academy 37

Provo overpowered Summit Academy 70-37, improving its record to 3-3. The Bulldogs took control in the first half with a 20-10 second quarter surge, led by Makai Allen’s 25 points, including three 3-pointers. Gehrig Orchard contributed 12 points for Provo. Summit Academy (1-5) was paced by Ashton Hernandez and Rivers Evans, each scoring eight points.

Sky View 53, Judge Memorial 48

Sky View defeated Judge Memorial 53-48 in the Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament. The Bobcats (3-3) took control by outscoring the Bulldogs (3-4) 15-13 in the final quarter. Zach Oxborrow and Macade Rolle led Sky View with 13 points each, while JJ Apathjang scored a game-high 21 points for Judge Memorial, including two 3-pointers.

Weber 59, Viewmont 54

Weber held on to defeat Viewmont 59-54, snapping a three-game losing streak and improving its record to 1-3. The Warriors were led by Brandon Crockett, who scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Luke Bingham contributed 12 points and four rebounds. Viewmont (2-1) was paced by Drez Jensen, who scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Cache Tuia made a significant impact for the Vikings with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.

Salem Hills 51, American Leadership 47

Salem Hills edged out American Leadership 51-47, with Kade Moser leading the SkyHawks (2-4) with 14 points, including two 3-pointers. American Leadership (5-1) saw Tad Swarnes top its scoring chart with 14 points. The SkyHawks managed to maintain a slight edge despite a strong fourth quarter by the Eagles, who scored 14 points to narrow the gap. Lincoln Beck also contributed significantly to the victory with his nine points, hitting two crucial 3-pointers.

West 54, Park City 45

West defeated Park City 54-45, using a strong opening quarter where its outscored the Miners 17-5 to secure the early lead. Phillip Ladua led the Panthers (3-1) with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Saladi Maluak contributed eight points and four rebounds. For the Miners (1-4), Luke Rice was the top scorer with 14 points, including one 3-pointer, and Michael Zagan added 13 points with three 3-pointers. Despite Park City’s late attempts, West maintained control throughout the game.

Panguitch 65, Grand 62

Panguitch edged out Grand 65-62, maintaining its unbeaten record (3-0) with a strong third quarter, outscoring the Red Devils 24-19. Burkley Dalton led the Bobcats with 18 points, including five 3-pointers, while Daxton Miller added 15 points. Tatym Bisco was a standout for Grand (2-3), scoring 22 points, supported by Trace York’s 16 points and three 3-pointers. Despite a late push with 17 points in the fourth quarter, Grand couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Pine View 62, Wasatch 61

Pine View edged Wasatch 62-61 at the Coach Walker Holiday Classic, improving its record to 4-3. The Panthers maintained their lead throughout, bolstered by Jelani Odjegba’s 20 points and three 3-pointers, while Adam Moore added 19 points with three 3-pointers as well. Wasatch (1-4) rallied with a strong 22-point fourth quarter, led by Carsen Behnke’s 18 points and Nate Hinckley’s 17 points, including three 3-pointers each, but fell just short at the buzzer.

Crimson Cliffs 80, Manti 51

Crimson Cliffs defeated Manti 80-51 in the Coach Walker Holiday Classic. The Mustangs (2-2) took control with a 19-4 run in the first quarter and sustained their lead throughout the game. McKay Lindquist led Crimson Cliffs with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Travis Murdock added 18 points. Carter Mason was the standout for the Templars (2-2), scoring 18 points and hitting four 3-pointers.

Bear River 58, St. Joseph 23

Bear River dominated St. Joseph 58-23, using a 20-point second quarter to secure a comfortable halftime lead. Jaxon Freeze and Andy Anderson each scored six points for the Bears, while Cutler Christensen contributed five with one 3-pointer. For the Jayhawks (3-3), Declan Yarosik led with 11 points and Gavin Wolfe added eight. Bear River (4-3) successfully evened its season record with this decisive nonregion win.

