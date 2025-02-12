Fans watch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

University of Utah football season ticket prices are increasing once again ahead of the 2025 season.

The school recently sent out season ticket renewal information to fans, and most ticket prices are going up again ahead of Utah’s second year in the Big 12 Conference. Like last year, the Utes play six games at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2025, but due to hitting the road for two nonconference games (UCLA and Wyoming), five of those six games will be conference showdowns.

How much are season tickets increasing by?

After seeing a price increase last season, fans are in for another one in 2025, though it varies by section.

A chunk of sections, including the upper bleachers, bleachers and sideline bleachers sections, saw a price increase of $10 in their total season price per seat, but some areas increased by more.

The below portal north end zone bleachers rose by 11.1%, going from $540 to $600, along with W10 and W14 covered (rows 58-63), which went from $990 to $1,100. Premium corner bleachers saw an 8.1% increase ($740 to $800) and the above-portal north end zone bleachers saw a 6.8% price jump year-over-year, going from $515 total per seat in 2024 to $550 to total per seat in 2025.

Another big price increase included the terrace seats in the south end zone going from $1,690 to $1,950, a 15.4% jump, but those seats will now include complimentary all-you-can-eat concessions from terrace-level concession stands.

Here’s the full price breakdown for the 2025 season.

University of Utah

In comparison, here’s how much season tickets were in 2024.

University of Utah

When do fans have to renew by?

Fans have until April 15 to pay in full or sign up for a payment plan. There are two payment plans available for season-ticket holders — a three-month payment plan with payments charged on April 15, May 15 and June 15, and a six-month payment plan with payments charged on the 15th of every month starting on April 15 through Sept. 15.

What is Utah’s 2025 home schedule?

Sept. 6 — vs. Cal Poly

Sept. 20 — vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 11 — vs. Arizona State

Oct. 25 — vs. Colorado

Nov. 1 — vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 22 — vs. Kansas State

In case you missed it

The Runnin’ Utes suffered yet another road defeat, losing 85-75 to Cincinnati after being outscored 13-3 over the game’s final 3:55.

From the archives

Extra points