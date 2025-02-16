Member of Shaq's OGs celebrate after beating Candace's Rising Stars during the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The winning team from Friday’s Rising Stars tournament earned itself a chance to compete against some of the NBA’s 2025 All-Stars on Sunday night, and that went just about how you would expect.

Though the game was a little close through the first half of play, the team of seasoned veteran All-Stars featuring Stephen Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving was able to put away the youngsters with relative ease.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George, who hit the game-winning shot on Friday night, hit the first bucket of the game on Sunday, a 3-pointer off an assist from Memphis center Zach Edey.

But after that, George was quiet for the Rising Stars team, missing his three other shot attempts.

Even when the All-Stars were missing a number of shots near the end of the game, it was clear that they were going to make it to the next round.

In the end, it was Lillard hitting a deep trey over George to seal the game.

The veteran team, named Team Shaq, went on to face Team Chuck in the final round of the All-Star tournament. Team Shaq was ultimately the winner of the tournament, with Curry and Tatum combining for 27 points.

This was the first year with a revamped format for the All-Star Game. The All-Stars were split into three teams — Team Shaq, Team Chuck and Team Kenny (named after the Inside the NBA on TNT analysts) — which were then joined by the Rising Stars winning team, then named Team Candace (after WNBA legend and TNT analyst Candace Parker).

Team Chuck took out Team Kenny in the first game and Team Shaq beat Team Candace in the second game.

Curry was named All-Star MVP.