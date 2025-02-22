Kanab center Carson Visser (23) hugs forward Troy Federkeil (24) after Kanab defeated South Sevier in the 2A Boys Basketball State Championship game held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

It has been a long 50 years for the Kanab Cowboys basketball team waiting to be back on top of the peak, going to multiple state championship games but coming up short.

This year, however, they knew their time was here, and they took advantage of yet another chance at immortality with a 49-39 win over South Sevier Saturday in the 2A state championship game.

“I am 44, so yes, it has been a long time coming and it is just a tribute to everything that has come before us,” said Cowboys coach Jerron Glazier.

“I played for Kanab, and we came close a couple times and we just never got it. It’s just an amazing experience to be with these guys and to be in this kind of environment. I love it.”

1 of 26 Kanab forward Kyle Brown (2) drives the ball toward the basket while guarded by South Sevier's Stockton Roberts (12) during the 2A Boys Basketball State Championship game held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.      26 of 26 Kanab head coach Jerron Glazier cuts a piece of the net after Kanab defeated South Sevier in the 2A Boys Basketball State Championship game held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

The game started off slowly for both teams in the first half, with the score being just 15-14 for Kanab at intermission.

“We said before this game that defense was going to win this championship. We just kept saying it over and over, and the boys brought it tonight. They brought it for four quarters, and it was absolutely amazing,” said Glazier

In the second half though the Cowboys seemed to be able to find what they were missing in that first half, as they scored 17 points in each of the final two quarters.

They shot an efficient 54.2% from the field, going 13 of 24.

“We told the boys that we just needed to win the third quarter, and we came out and won the third quarter by four huge points,” Glazier said. “It helped us get the momentum we needed for the fourth quarter to get the win.”

Leading the way for the Cowboys was Kyle Brown, who not only was a pillar of consistency in the championship game but for the whole state tournament.

“It feels great to be here,” Brown said. “I am happy with the people that I did it with. It was our goal all season long to not only make it here but to win this for the community and we were able to deliver. It feels so good, and I couldn’t have done this without my team.”

2A Boys All-Tournament Team

MVP - Kyle Brown - Kanab

Trevor Richins - North Summit

Carson Visser - Kanab

Kannon Huntsman - ALA

Cash Mortensen - Kanab

Stockton Roberts - South Sevier