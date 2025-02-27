Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer duringgame against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md.

College basketball has a new front-runner for its play of the year.

Tre Holloman became the sport’s latest hero with a 65-foot game-winner Wednesday night, leading No. 8 Michigan State past No. 16 Maryland on the road and leaving Terrapins fans around the country — including this writer — completely distraught.

Holloman initially received the ball off a pass from Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler, a Utah native who played at both American Fork High and Wasatch Academy.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

“I (saw) the rim and then the shot clock going down,” Holloman said after the game about his shot. “So I had to throw it up, man. We had practiced those man so I just got up and it went in ... this is a special team, a special group of coaches, and I love them, man.”

Thanks to Holloman’s heroics, Michigan State remains in sole possession of first place in the Big Ten as Tom Izzo’s squad continues its pursuit of a regular-season conference crown.

The incredible shot from Holloman will undoubtedly live on for decades, much like these other half-court highlights from over the years.

Paul Jesperson, Northern Iowa: 2016 NCAA Tournament first round vs. Texas

Northern Iowa has enjoyed a number of Cinderella moments in the tournament over the years, but none more memorable than escaping No. 6-seed Texas on a 50-foot heave from Paul Jesperson.

U.S. Reed, Arkansas: 1981 NCAA Tournament second round vs. Louisville

You can thank U.S. Reed for helping to inspire the phrase “March Madness.” Reed’s half-court 2-pointer (the 3-point line had not yet been adopted in college basketball) vanquished defending champion Louisville back in 1981 in a dramatic 1-point victory for Arkansas.

Caleb Love, Arizona: Jan. 27, 2025 vs. No. 3 Iowa State

Caleb Love will go down as one of the most exciting players of his era, with a defining moment fit for such a reputation. Love beat the buzzer from half-court to force overtime against No. 3 Iowa State just a month ago, where Arizona would end up pulling away for an 86-75 upset win.

Kevin Nixon, BYU: 1992 WAC championship game vs. UTEP

Perhaps the greatest shot in BYU’s 120-plus-year basketball history. Down by 1 with just 2.4 seconds remaining, Kevin Nixon launched a 54-foot prayer that somehow found the net and captured a WAC championship for the Cougars.

Asher Lucas, UNC ball boy: 2017

While this didn’t happen in a game, what Asher Lucas accomplished during a halftime competition may be the most impressive feat on this list. The then-11 year-old Tar Heels ball boy drained not one, not two, but three consecutive half-court shots in front of a packed arena during halftime of a UNC-NC State game, earning him a spot on “SportsCenter’s” Top 10 list that night.

Lucas’ athletic prowess only grew from there. He’s now a Division-I pitcher for the College of Charleston.