BYU guard Egor Demin (3) is guarded by West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) as Demin drives the ball around a screen set by center Keba Keita (13) during an NCAA men’s basketball game held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

BYU keeps stacking wins.

The Cougars came alive late for a 77-56 win over West Virginia Saturday at the Marriott Center, earning their sixth consecutive victory.

BYU is now 21-8 on the season and 12-6 in Big 12 play.

3 takeaways

BYU overcame a slow, ugly start. For much of the first half, the Cougars didn’t appear anything close to the same team that had scored 90 points in each of their past three games.

BYU didn’t make a single 3-pointer and was held to just four such shot attempts before halftime — a far cry from its typical offensive attack.

Once the Cougars woke up, however, they were off to the races.

BYU finished the first half on a 10-0 run to lead 25-19 and all but buried the Mountaineers by scoring another eight unanswered points out of halftime.

Kevin Young’s squad shot 60.6% from the field and 45.5% from behind the arc in the second half, committing just two turnovers en route to the 21-point victory. The Cougars’ 77 points were the most allowed by West Virginia against a Big 12 team all season.

Egor Demin was a driving force behind the late surge, providing 14 late points on 4 of 6 shooting with two made triples.

Fouss feasted. With BYU ineffective from deep for most of the night — and starter Keba Keita in early foul trouble — the Cougars were forced to lean more heavily on Fousseyni Traore, and the senior big man did not disappoint.

Traore was dominant down low, posting 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and the 21st of his career.

West Virginia had no answer for Traore, and Dallin Hall took full advantage of it, as all six of Hall’s assists came on Traore buckets, with the pair running a lethal pick-and-roll operation.

The Cougars scored a total of 46 points in the paint against the Mountaineers, proving their ability to adapt and prevail even when 3-pointers aren’t falling.

Such capability will surely be valuable in the postseason.

“We have different ways we can score,” Young said after the game. “We’re not a one trick pony. That was on display tonight.”

BYU’s defense came to play. The Cougars held the Mountaineers to just 33.3% shooting on the night and an 8 of 27 showing from long distance.

While he didn’t attempt a single shot, Mawot Mag had one of his best performances in a BYU uniform. Mag and Trey Stewart were tasked with guarding Mountaineers star Javon Small — one of the most dynamic and potent offensive players in the Big 12 — and turned him into a near non-factor, shooting 5 of 14 with only two assists and a team-low plus/minus of -24.