Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) pushes the ball past BYU Cougars guard Delaney Gibb (11) as BYU and Utah women play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

One day after Utah and BYU played an overtime thriller at the Huntsman Center, their path to a potential title at the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament was unveiled.

The Big 12 released the tournament bracket Sunday after the conclusion of the regular season, and it’s a long shot for the Cougars and Utes to face each other for a third time this year.

For that to happen, they would have to play in the Big 12 tournament championship.

When is Utah’s first game in the Big 12 tournament?

Seed: No. 6 seed

First game: Second round on Thursday, vs. winner of Kansas and Texas Tech, 7 p.m. MST

Why is Utah the No. 6 seed?: The Utes — who earned a first-round bye — tied with West Virginia and Kansas State with a 13-5 league record, but Utah lost the tiebreakers against both schools after losing to the Mountaineers and Wildcats. That pushed the Utes to the No. 6 seed, despite tying for fourth in the conference standings.

When is BYU’s first game in the Big 12 tournament?

Seed: No. 12 seed

First game: First round on Wednesday, vs. UCF, 10 a.m. MST

Why is BYU the No. 12 seed?: The Cougars tied with UCF and Texas Tech with a 4-14 league record, and the three teams each went 1-1 against the others. What earned BYU the highest seed in the Big 12 tournament over the other two was the Cougars’ win over Oklahoma State, which finished third in the league.

Big 12 women’s basketball tournament seeds

No. 1: TCU (16-2)

No. 2: Baylor (15-3)

No. 3: Oklahoma State (14-4)

No. 4: West Virginia (13-5)

No. 5: Kansas State (13-5)

No. 6: Utah (13-5)

No. 7: Iowa State (12-6)

No. 8: Arizona (10-8)

No. 9: Colorado (9-9)

No. 10: Cincinnati (7-11)

No. 11: Kansas (6-12)

No. 12: BYU (4-14)

No. 13: UCF (4-14)

No. 14: Texas Tech (4-14)

No. 15: Arizona State (3-15)

No. 16: Houston (1-17)

2025 Big 12 women’s basketball tournament schedule

Wednesday, March 5

First round

Game 1: No. 12 BYU vs. No. 13 UCF, 10 a.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 2: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 16 Houston, 12:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 3: No. 10 Cincinnati vs. No. 15 Arizona State, 4:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 4: No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 14 Texas Tech, 7 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Thursday, March 6

Second round

Game 5: No. 5 Kansas State vs. BYU/UCF winner, 10 a.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 6: No. 8 Arizona vs. Colorado/Houston winner, 12:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 7: No. 7 Iowa State vs. Cincinnati/Arizona State winner, 4:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 8: No. 6 Utah vs. Kansas/Texas Tech winner, 7 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Friday, March 7

Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 4 West Virginia vs. Kansas State/BYU/UCF winner, 10 a.m. MST (ESPNU)

Game 10: No. 1 TCU vs. Arizona/Colorado/Houston winner, 12:30 p.m. MST (ESPNU)

Game 11: No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State/Cincinnati/Arizona State winner, 4:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 12: No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Utah/Kansas/Texas Tech winner, 7 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Saturday, March 8

Semifinals

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 4:30 p.m. MST (ESPN+)

Sunday, March 9*

Championship

Game 15: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. MST (ESPN)

* Note: If BYU reaches the championship game, it will be played Monday, March 10, at 2 p.m. MST (network TBD)