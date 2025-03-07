A familiar face will be on Utah’s sideline next season — but not wearing a uniform.

Former Utes quarterback Luke Bottari, who ran out of eligibility following the 2024 season, confirmed that he will remain with the program as an offensive graduate assistant.

“After a short time as a Defensive Assistant, I am proud to announce that I have switched back to the Offensive side of the ball in a GA position,” Bottari wrote on X.

Bottari is the latest in a line of former Utes to return to Kyle Whittingham’s program on the staff. Most famously, Morgan Scalley started as a graduate assistant before working his way up to defensive coordinator and coach-in-waiting. Former offensive lineman Isaac Asiata, who spent time in the NFL, is also back for the 2025 season to work with his former position group, and running back Chris Curry was a graduate assistant last season.

Now, it’s Bottari’s turn to join the sideline.

Bottari had a unique path during his time as a player at Utah. He arrived in Salt Lake City from the College of San Mateo, where he played from 2019-21 and set the school record for touchdowns. After walking on at Utah in 2022, he didn’t see action, and briefly transferred to Cal before transferring back ahead of the season.

Related Friday Night Lights await both BYU and Utah

Once again, he was near the bottom of the quarterback depth chart to start the 2023 season, but with Cam Rising out for the season, Bryson Barnes injured, Nate Johnson transferring and coaches wanting to preserve Brandon Rose’s medical redshirt, Bottari started Utah’s 2023 regular-season finale against Colorado. In a 23-17 victory — Utah’s final in the Pac-12 Conference, Bottari rushed for two touchdowns while attempting just 10 passes for 61 yards.

A season later, Bottari once again saw the field. With injuries to Rising, Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose, Bottari’s name was called. After Wilson went down against Iowa State, Bottari sparked the offense by showing off his running ability on a 10-play, 91-yard drive that gave the Utes a 28-24 lead with 5:51 remaining. While the Utes would lose that game, it was a career highlight for Bottari.

“For a guy that started the season as the fifth-string guy and really didn’t have a whole lot of chance to play, just continued to keep himself ready every single week in case,” Whittingham said last year. “And last week was the week that he got his opportunity and really did some good things. He came in and really provided the spark for us. And so that was good to see Luke do that.”

A week later, he finished Utah’s season with a 28-14 win over UCF, throwing a touchdown pass to Landen King and finishing with a final stat line of 13 for 20 for 111 yards.

Now, the former Ute will have a chance to work under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck and start his coaching career as Utah prepares for its second season in the Big 12.