Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Zach Wilson wasn’t the only former BYU talent to make NFL free agency news Monday.

Defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has agreed to terms on a deal with the New England Patriots, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though free agency doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday afternoon, teams could begin negotiating with players Monday. Thus, Tonga’s reported one-year, $2.7 million deal will not be made official by New England until Wednesday at the earliest.

Since entering the league in 2021, Tonga has played for the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, appearing in 53 total games with six starts on the defensive line.

The West Valley City native and Granger High School alum has recorded 89 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and 12.5 stuffs during his NFL career, largely being used to eat up blockers in order to allow other defenders to make plays.

The Patriots are no strangers to former Cougar defenders.

Kyle Van Noy won a pair of Super Bowl rings with the franchise, and Sione Takitaki appeared in 11 games for New England in 2024.

Tonga is expected to serve primarily as a depth piece for the Patriots, as New England looks to continue bolstering its defensive line in new head coach Mike Vrabel’s first offseason at the helm of the operation.

During his time at BYU, Tonga made 130 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five QB hits. Following the Cougars’ 11-win 2020 campaign, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Bears.

With Tonga and Wilson reportedly agreeing to deals, four BYU products currently remain on the free agent market: offensive lineman Brady Christensen, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Jamaal Williams and Takitaki.