BYU center Fousseyni Traore dunks the ball during a quarterfinals victory over Iowa State Cyclones at the Big 12 tournament at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Another unforgettable battle between BYU and Iowa State.

The Cougars conquered the Cyclones 96-92 Thursday in Kansas City, advancing to the Big 12 tournament semifinals.

BYU has now won nine consecutive games and moves to 24-8 on the season.

3 takeaways

BYU’s offense was perhaps the best it’s been all season. The Cougars shot 51.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, draining 18 total attempts from behind the arc.

Additionally, BYU dished out 24 assists against just 10 turnovers, grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and went 18 for 21 (85.7%) from the free-throw line.

Richie Saunders led the way with 23 points and five assists; Keba Keita recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and a block; and Trevin Knell went a perfect 4 for 4 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars rallied back for the win once again. If there’s one thing this BYU team has, it’s fight.

Trailing 70-61 with just over 13 minutes to play in the game, the Cougars went on a 14-3 run over the next four minutes to take the lead. While Iowa State would tie the score twice down the stretch, BYU never trailed again and ultimately pulled out the four-point victory.

Slowing down Cyclones guard Curtis Jones proved pivotal in BYU’s comeback. After posting 22 points in the first half, the Cougars — led by defensive specialist Trey Stewart — held him to just nine points on 3-of-10 shooting after halftime.

BYU’s bench came up clutch. Five reserves provided 41 points against Iowa State, with each non-starter finishing with a positive plus/minus across 94 total minutes of action.

Fousseyni Traore scored 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, while Mihailo Boskovic added 10 points, three made triples and five rebounds.

Stewart played tremendous defense, swiping three steals and helping to shut down Jones, while Dallin Hall and Dawson Baker combined for 10 points and 11 assists against just one turnover.

Against the Cyclones, BYU proved once again that it’s one of the deepest — and thus, most dangerous — teams in the country. Such status will be especially valuable in the Big Dance.