Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Brigham Young in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.

Nine days after losing to BYU in an instant classic at home, Iowa State dropped another unforgettable affair against the Cougars Thursday, but this time in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals.

“So much respect for BYU and their program, their coaching staff,” Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger told reporters after the game. “We just battled these guys how many days ago and we knew how tough they were and we know how much they play for one another and and what a challenge it would be for us today.”

Despite playing without key contributors Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State still managed to shoot 56.1% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range in a 92 point offensive effort.

However, the favored Cyclones couldn’t stifle BYU’s explosive attack, as the Cougars hit a Big 12 tournament record 18 3-pointers and dished out 24 team assists.

“Our guys came out with an unbelievable spirit, program pride and toughness,” Otzelberger said. “Certainly there’s always things you can do better, but yet at the same time I feel like our guys really left it out on the court.”

Thursday’s matchup — and its 188 total points — was a far cry from what happened last week in Ames, a defensive showcase where both teams had struggled to score in the first half and two overtime periods were needed to determine a winner.

“Today really felt like both teams played with that freedom and confidence in the open court, the basketball moved and guys made big plays and big shots,” Otzelberger said. “I think it was really two really good teams with a lot of competitive spirit throwing punches back and forth.”

Though Iowa State is eliminated from the Big 12 tournament, hope still remains for its postseason. The No. 10-ranked Cyclones were listed as an NCAA tournament 3 seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology projection, giving Otzelberger’s squad a chance to create magic in March.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this season, we’ve had some great moments and then we’ve had ones that we could have been better,” Otzelberger said. “When you have those experiences it brings you closer together, and I feel like (with) our group right now there’s a bond, there’s a connection and they want to play for one another. This time of the year special things can happen when you maintain that commitment and that focus to doing what you need to do.

“So again, we want to get our guys healthy, but I’m also excited to get back to the practice court because I’m confident our best is still in front of us and I’m eager to get back to work to bring out our best.”