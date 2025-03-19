BYU Cougars guard Amari Whiting (1) dribbles the ball down the court during a game between BYU and the Arizona Wildcats at the J. Willard Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

Amari Whiting has joined a new women’s basketball program — one quite familiar with BYU.

The former Cougars guard is transferring to Oklahoma State — another Big 12 team — she announced on social media Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Across two seasons at BYU, Whiting started 63 games for the Cougars and averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 39.3% shooting from the field.

Her mother, Amber Whiting, served as BYU’s head coach but parted ways with the program on March 8. Amari Whiting entered the transfer portal shortly after Amber Whiting’s departure.

The 2022 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, the younger Whiting was ranked as ESPN’s No. 33 overall women’s basketball recruit in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Oregon before flipping to BYU upon her mother’s hiring.

Fellow Cougars standout Kailey Woolston has entered the transfer portal as well, though she has not settled on a new landing spot.

Lee Cummard is currently serving as BYU’s interim head coach until a permanent hire is made.