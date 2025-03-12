BYU women's basketball guard Kailey Woolston attempts a shot in a game against Oklahoma in 2024.

BYU women’s basketball’s recent coaching change continues to shake up the program.

Cougars guard Kailey Woolston has entered the transfer portal, according to a Wednesday report from Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.

Woolston is currently serving a full-time mission in Baltimore, putting her basketball career on hold beginning in May 2024.

She is the second BYU player to enter the portal following Amber Whiting’s dismissal as head coach, along with Amari Whiting.

As a freshman, Woolston led all Division-I players in 3-point percentage after making 46.6% of her shots from behind the arc. She averaged 13.3 points per game and earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.

Prior to arriving at BYU, Woolston was named Utah’s 2023 Ms. Basketball by the Deseret News, having led Lone Peak to consecutive 6A state championships.