DENVER — Dallin Hall, Trevin Knell, Fouss Traore and Richie Saunders had sat on BYU’s first-round loss in the NCAA Tournament “for exactly 365 days,” according to Hall, and not a day went by that the Cougars who returned when coach Kevin Young took over the program didn’t think about that excruciating afternoon in Omaha.

That’s why there was such a sense of relief, mixed with the euphoria that only a win in the Big Dance can bring, after sixth-seeded BYU buried Atlantic 10 champion VCU 80-71 in a first-round game at Ball Arena on Thursday.

“We have been waiting for this moment for a long, long time,” Hall said.

And why not? The Cougars (25-9), who will advance to play No. 3 seed Wisconsin (27-9) in a second-rounder on Saturday with a berth in the Sweet 16 in New Jersey on the line, picked up their first NCAA Tournament win since 2012 and first Round of 64 win since 2011 — when Jimmer Fredette led the Cougars to two wins, also in Denver, and an appearance in the Sweet 16.

“This win was absolutely huge, just for the program and what coach Young is trying to build,” Hall said after scoring six points and handing out four dimes with just one turnover in 22 minutes. “Getting that first win in the tournament is the hardest, but we also know there is a lot ahead for us and the job is unfinished for us. We aren’t satisfied.”

In many ways, it was another of those offensive clinics fans have come to expect from the Cougars, who became the first team to score 80 points on VCU (28-7) all season. BYU shot 50% from the field, 35% from 3-point range (7 of 20) and committed just 12 turnovers in the face of VCU’s vaunted pressure defense.

“This win was huge for us because we played our brand of basketball and made simple plays,” said Knell, who had eight points in 17 minutes. “… There was a lot of superstition going on, there were a lot of things being said (about BYU always coming up short in the tournament). But like Dallin said: ‘A lot of people write us off; we don’t write them back.’”

When the 3-point shots weren’t falling at a consistent rate, the Cougars turned the tables on VCU by attacking the rim with abandon. Traore (13), Egor Demin (15) and Saunders (16) combined to score 44 points, and Traore was especially effective down low. BYU won the rebounding battle 40-31.

“We felt like we wanted to key in on rebounding, not putting them on the line, and taking care of the ball,” Young said. “Those were the three keys for us coming into the game. We won those three areas. It felt like that was a huge part of the win.”

BYU fans celebrate late in the second half during a first-round NCAA Tournament game against the Virginia Commonwealth at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Backed by a huge crowd of BYU fans in the 18,000-seat building, the Cougars went to the free-throw line 28 times, making 19. VCU got just six free throws, making four.

“Credit to BYU,” said VCU coach Ryan Odom, the former Utah State coach. “They played very well today, made enough plays to be able to hold us off.”

Odom lamented the last four and a half minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half when the Cougars broke from a close game and stretched their lead to as many as 20 points. The Cougars ended the first half on a 12-2 run and pushed the 39-28 halftime lead out to 54-34 with almost flawless offensive execution.

Their defense was pretty good, too. VCU heated up at the end and was an amazing 11 of 22 from 3-point range in the second half, but overall the Rams struggled to get anything going offensively when it really mattered. They were held to 41% shooting overall and were outscored in the paint, 38-20.

“You can see the foul discrepancy,” Odom said. “They were (19 of 28). We are 4 of 6. It’s hard to keep up when you’re in that situation. Not saying anything (negative) about fouls, no fouls (calls). It is just they impose their will on the game and did a nice job.”

Freshman Demin was particularly effective in imposing his will on the game, playing one of his finest games as a Cougar when the lights were shining the brightest. Demin was 6 of 11 from the field, 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds and two assists to offset four turnovers.

BYU guards Trevin Knell (21) and guard Dallin Hall high-five after a play against Virginia Commonwealth during a first-round NCAA Tournament game at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“In this tournament, I think I don’t have as much experience as these guys about March Madness, but I believe that we are the ones who want to win more,” Demin said.

The Russian teenager — he turned 19 two weeks ago — turned the ball over on BYU’s first possession and the Cougars gave up a lob dunk and a 3-pointer on VCU’s first two possessions, falling behind 5-0. It seemed as if another awful start — such as last week when Houston jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the Big 12 semifinals — was in the offing for the Cougars.

But then the veterans took over. Saunders hit a jumper and Knell drained a 3. Center Keba Keita dominated inside with nine points and nine rebounds in 20 minutes. He did miss five of eight free throws, after starting 3 of 4 from the line.

“We were playing fast, sharing the ball, which is BYU basketball right there,” Saunders said.

Although the Cougars were credited for assisting on only 12 of their 27 field goals — a low ratio for them — offensive efficiency was again stellar. It was the third-highest offensive efficiency VCU has allowed this season.

BYU led for 29 of the 40 minutes and there were three ties and five lead changes. It was just what the doctor ordered to get the Cougars rolling in the tournament.

Young said he sensed a “sense of urgency” from the guys who were on the losing end of that 71-67 decision to Duquesne last year.

“That was another thing that gave me a lot of kind of comfort as I was preparing for this, as we were preparing for this,” he said. “… Honestly, go back to my first press conference when I took the job. I made the comment that I was going to rely on the returners to navigate the Big 12. Now here we are navigating the NCAA Tournament, as well.”

And advancing — which last happened to BYU 4,755 days ago.

“There is a different feeling in the air in this tournament and so everyone was just trying to get adjusted to that,” said Dawson Baker, who was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win and finished with seven points in 13 minutes. “You can take a deep breath after this game and going forward just play normal basketball.”