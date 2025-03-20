When Emilee Skinner walked off the court for the final time in her high school career, she was absolutely exhausted after nearly fainting midway through the fourth quarter of the 4A state championship. The McDonald’s All-American pretty much wanted to walk straight to her room, cuddle up with her favorite blanket and go to sleep for the weekend.

First, however, she had to celebrate Ridgeline’s three-peat with her teammates, cut down the net, pose for what felt like endless pictures with family and friends — and lastly drive four hours home from Cedar City.

“I didn’t really want to celebrate. I just wanted to go home,” said Skinner.

Skinner admits the final chapter of her Ridgeline career is a bit of a blur after playing in the championship game at less than 50% a day after missing the semifinals because of the flu. And even though it wasn’t the euphoric send-off she might’ve preferred, leading her team to a third straight championship was a great punctuation mark.

And what a career it was for Skinner, who for the second straight year has been named the Deseret News Ms. Basketball recipient, becoming just the second player in the 31-year history of the award to win it twice after winning it in 2024.

Syracuse’s Brittney Martin won the award in 2011 and 2012 before moving on to a strong career at Oklahoma State.

Skinner’s been a generational talent for Ridgeline High School, and she’ll now turn her attention to the ACC and making a similar type of impact for the Duke Blue Devils — all with the long-term dream of playing in the WNBA.

“It is one of my goals, and I got a lot to work on and a lot of to do at the college level. I think experience will help a lot with that, but yeah, that’s one of my goals, and one of the things that I would love to do,” said Skinner.

The final tally on her four-year career at Ridgeline High School is simply phenomenal.

Ridgeline went 102-4 and won three state championships. In her freshman year, the Riverhawks finished runner-up, losing to Desert Hills in double overtime with Skinner on the bench having fouled out in double overtime.

Skinner scored 2,313 career points, the fourth most in state history and one of only four players to eclipse 2,000 career points. She scored in double figures in every game but one — a game she started against Monterrey, Texas, her junior year but didn’t finish because she was extremely sick.

Her final career totals are 807 rebounds, 417 assists, 382 steals, 135 blocks and 166 3-pointers.

Ridgeline coach Ainsli Jenks said one of the biggest improvements to Skinner’s game over the past four years came on the defensive end. She always had the athleticism and length to be great, but understanding angles and positioning and how to use her body without being called for a foul were things she worked hard at every year.

Realistically, she worked hard on every aspect of her game, never simply relying on her God-given athleticism.

Skinner always wanted to be in the gym working on her game, and was always texting Jenks to see if the gym was available or occupied.

“That’s the great part about Emilee, she doesn’t just take her athleticism and skill for granted, the girl works and works and works,” said Jenks.

Despite all the success, and the notoriety that’s come with being a five-star recruit, a McDonald’s All-American and an ESPN top 10 player in 2025, Jenks said Skinner hasn’t lost her humility and simply enjoys trying to be a regular high school student like her peers.

She’s also quick to thank all those who’ve helped her earn a scholarship to Duke, and the nice NIL payday that comes with it.

“My parents and my teammates, my coaches, everyone has played a big role in where I’m at today, and I couldn’t have done it without any of them,” said Skinner.

Throughout her career, most of Ridgeline’s games were blowouts. Ridgeline’s average margin of victory during Skinner’s career was 28.6 points. It won by double digits in 90 of 102 games, with only three of those coming in the last two years.

In some ways, many of the games became monotonous, blowout after blowout. Skinner’s challenge wasn’t always just about the wins and losses, but tinier details within the game plan and leadership.

“Throughout the year, there were some games where I had to set goals or things that I was going to work on for that game, because maybe we were going to win by a lot. But I think it was good for me to take on that role, because there was a lot of new girls on the team, so it’s good for me to kind of be a leader and just be an example for the girls that haven’t had the varsity experience the previous year,” said Skinner.

Winning by 30 points night in and night out gets old; that’s what made Ridgeline’s participation in the pre-Christmas Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona so fun. Every game was competitive, with Ridgeline going 4-0 to win the title in the Joe Smith Division. Skinner even hit a go-ahead jumper with 7.2 seconds remaining in the 53-52 semifinal win over Moreno Valley, Arizona.

“That was really fun because you played teams that you don’t normally play … a lot of good teams there, and all of our games were pretty close, so it was super competitive. And just being with the team at the hotel, hanging out with the girls, the van rides, just all that stuff is fun,” said Skinner.

Upon returning to Utah, Ridgeline rolled through the rest of the season, finishing with a 28-0 record — its second undefeated season with Skinner, as it went 25-0 her sophomore season.

Skinner’s next chapter will be at Duke, with new life experiences she’s ecstatic about embarking on, and a little bit scared at the same time as she’ll be over 2,000 miles from her hometown in northern Utah.

Having Duke coach Kara Lawson there to help her navigate this next chapter in her life is comfortable. She played elite college basketball at Tennessee, and then went on to play in the WNBA, win a championship and also win a gold medal. Those are all experiences Skinner dreams for herself.

“I just like her competitiveness, and what she’s done throughout her career, she’s done a lot, and that’s something that I want too, so she can be my mentor through all that. She’s seen it all,” said Skinner.

She’s excited to go through all of that with new teammates, who she’s thrilled to get to know better in the months ahead.

She leaves Ridgeline with a stuffed trophy case of state and region titles, and just as important, Jenks said she’s helped inspire young girls who might become future Ridgeline players and carrying in the winning tradition Skinner started.

