AJ Dybantsa is a big Kevin Durant fan.

When he announced his commitment to BYU on ESPN back in December, Dybantsa referred to Durant as “my favorite player (of) all time.”

A few days later, the pair of prolific swingmen linked up at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City as Durant’s Phoenix Suns played against the Utah Jazz.

But although Dybantsa respects Durant immensely, he still thinks he could beat the 30,000-point career scorer in a game of one-on-one. Sure, it may just be some playful smack talk, but perhaps the matchup will actually occur on the NBA hardwood in 2026.

Dybantsa and Durant sat down for a joint interview during NBA All Star Weekend back in February, and the interview was released earlier this week as part of the Nike Air Time show.

Durant told Dybantsa about his own experience as a highly-touted freshman in the Big 12 with the Texas Longhorns.

The conference may look different today in terms of its actual teams, but Durant said he feels that being a standout freshman in the Big 12 is still a meaningful tradition for Dybantsa to follow.

“There’s a high standard for big name freshmen coming in the Big 12,” Durant said. “You’ve got to think about the dudes who came through there. Myself, (Michael) Beasley, Trae Young, Cade Cunningham, Blake Griffin. All of these dudes are top picks, (players) of the year, freshmen of the year. It’s a standard when you come into that league to put the flag in the ground like ‘I’m a freshman, but I’m still the best player in the conference.’

“It’s that standard that was set regardless of how many teams are in and out of the Big 12, this is the standard of a player coming in with that type of hype and that type of talent and skill that you have to prove on that level.”

In addition to describing what he wants his team to accomplish, Dybantsa shared a number of bold individual goals for his upcoming season at BYU during the conversation.

“I’m trying to be Freshman of the Year, Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year,” Dybantsa told Durant. “... I might be the youngest on the court, but I’m trying to prepare for the league, so (the age difference) doesn’t really matter.”

Dybantsa later asked Durant about making the transition from high-level high school basketball to Big 12 competition.

“I wouldn’t say it was hard, but the style of play in college is a little faster than high school, there’s more structure and more stuff you’ve got to think about, more than anything,” Durant said. “Game plans, how we’re playing defense, what type of offense we want to run, all that type of stuff you think about, that’s the difference in levels, the speed and intellect of the game is different.”

Durant is familiar with BYU head coach Kevin Young, as they spent parts of two seasons together with the Suns.

While the jump to college ball isn’t simple, Durant feels Dybantsa’s abilities paired with Young’s mentorship and coaching will result in success on the court.

“You’ve got the talent and size and skill to match anybody in that league and anybody in college,” Durant told Dybantsa. “But it’s about how fast you can catch on to the schemes, how fast you can catch on to how other teams scheme you, so it’s another level of intellect you’ve got to step into. But you’ve got a great coaching staff who knows how to articulate that stuff to the players, so you’ll be alright.”