Utah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther (11) takes a shot while skating against Nashville Predators defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

The next time there’s NHL hockey at the Delta Center, the home team could have a new name — and it will have new jerseys.

Thursday marked the final home game of the season for the Utah Hockey Club, with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators.

Although it didn’t end the way UHC wanted, they did everything they could to show their appreciation for the fans. They held a fan appreciation night with a party outside, offered team store discounts and free inaugural season patches and the players unloaded bins full of merchandise to toss to the fans after the game.

“They’ve been unbelievable all year long,” said alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot of the fans. “There’s great things to come here for this organization, this fan base. We’re just very appreciative of everything that they’ve done so far this year.”

This game was more about the fans and the season than it was about the details of hockey. Rather than sticking with my typical three-tiered article format, this one calls for something different.

Looking forward to the future

The mood around the team, both before and after the game, was reminiscent. Everyone was happy to talk about their favorite moments of the season and how much they’ve loved Utah. Nobody wanted the season to end this early, but there’s a palpable sense of optimism, both for the team and for the future of hockey in Utah.

“I always say this is a game where, if you get to a game in real life, it’s pretty easy to fall in love with (hockey),” said Sean Durzi before the game. “The size, the speed, the pace — It’s (like) no other."

That has rung true this season. There has hardly been an empty seat at the Delta Center all year long.

Durzi mentioned that as the season has progressed, everyone he talks to seems to be more and more knowledgeable about hockey. In 20 years, he sees the sport in “a pretty good spot.”

Team captain Clayton Keller agreed.

“They’re definitely learning about the game, and they pick up on things pretty quickly,” he said. “They seem to all like the fights and stuff like that. ... But it seems like they learned more of the little things: just all the rules, power play, things like that. It’s cool to see them catch on and be so attracted to the game.”

“Veg-gie! Veg-gie!”

When the season began, Karel Vejmelka had an assigned seat on the bench. A few months later, he received the team MVP award, with thousands of people chanting his nickname, “Veggie,” in the background.

“It’s hard to describe,” Vejmelka said of what it’s like to get so much support from the fans. “It’s a special feeling. I really enjoyed every moment on the ice, especially during those chants.”

Thursday was Vejmelka’s 22nd consecutive start, tying Darcy Kuemper for the most since 2019. Even with the heavy workload, he managed a .907 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. More importantly, his steadiness gave Utah the ability to push for the playoffs.

“He’s been unbelievable all year long,” Keller said of his goalie. “Making saves when we needed it, giving us lots of confidence. (He’s a) great teammate, great guy.”

With the five-year contract extension he signed in March, he’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the spotlight.

The most dangerous lead in hockey

Hockey coaches around the world often refer to a two-goal lead as “the most dangerous lead in hockey.” It’s not enough to keep you in the lead if you slip, yet it’s easy to think you have the win in the bag.

That was the case for Utah HC on Thursday, who enjoyed a 2-0 lead until the latter part of the second period. But three Predators goals in a span of six minutes flipped the game on its head.

Now, I said I wouldn’t talk much about the ins and outs of this particular game — but there’s a point to me bringing this up.

The Utah Hockey Club organization has a metaphorical two-goal lead on hockey in Utah. Things went better than anyone could have asked for this season. That momentum will carry them throughout the next few seasons, but it’s not enough to let off the gas pedal and turn on cruise control.

The primary focus needs to remain on growing the game and engaging with the community. If they do that, Durzi’s vision for the future will absolutely come true. If not, the fate of the Arizona Coyotes, and the Winnipeg Jets before them, is chasing them on the scoreboard.